Bluetti’s EP900 & B500 Home Battery System Is Ready To Meet All Your Summer Power Demands

Spy.com may receive financial compensation from affiliate and advertising partnerships on this page and/or when you make a purchase after clicking through partnership links.

Everyone is excited about the milder temperatures of springtime, but it won’t be long before we find ourselves in the middle of summer. The toasty weather conditions of summer are often accompanied by increased electricity usage, which can seemingly test the power grid — along with your wallet, due to the rising cost of electric consumption to power cooling systems at home.

We’ve praised the advantages of today’s portable power stations, and while we can’t overlook their utility, they’re not the best solution when it comes to powering entire homes. That’s where the Bluetti EP900 & B500 Home Battery System comes to mind. The brand just released this brand new package with the ability to provide a household with a continuous flow of electricity and even supplement existing systems like solar panels. Originally priced at $11,999, it’s currently discounted to $9,999 and is available in limited supply, so make your purchase before they run out!

Courtesy of Bluetti

We got a sneak peek back at CES 2023, but the Bluetti EP900 & B500 Home Battery System will be available later this month. What makes this solution unique is that it can be installed indoors or outdoors, since it features an IP65 waterproof rating. The EP900 is also a modular system that can expand its power source by adding Bluetti B500 expansion battery packs. Of course, this option of expandability will give homeowners the ability to choose what suits their power needs best.

Homes outfitted with solar panels will be able to reap even more of the benefits with a system like this in place because they can store the power for when it’s needed. Just think: you can harvest the energy captured by your home’s solar panels and store it with Bluetti’s system — giving you the option to also sell back surplus energy to the grid.

Who doesn’t love saving money?

If you happen to own a smart thermostat, like Google’s Nest Thermostat for example, you can sign up for its Rush Hour Rewards program that monitors peak demand times to dial down the power consumption of your home’s heating and cooling system. Pair this with Bluetti EP900 & B500 Home Battery System, you can maximize the savings because you can set it so that your home will tap into the backup system during peak demand times.

Courtesy of Bluetti

Another advantage of this system over traditional portable power stations is that the EP900 cranks out at 9kW with a maximum capacity of 39kWh — accompanied by a pure sine wave output power. This means that your home’s various appliances and gadgets will be supplied by a steady stream of power that doesn’t spike, ensuring that adequate power is delivered safely to them.

Compared to traditional gas-powered backup generators, the EP900 & B500 combo isn’t noisy at all, which is why installation indoors is feasible. In fact, Bluetti offers free installation by a certified installation service with the EP900, so you don’t have to worry about the hassle of installing it yourself.

Courtesy of Bluetti

In terms of longevity and reliability, the EP900 & B500 combo utilizes LiFePO4 battery cells, which are reported to be four to six times longer than lithium batteries. And finally, there’s more peace of mind assurance with the 10-year warranty on the home battery system.

We also appreciate that the Bluetti EP900 & B500 Home Battery System can be controlled through your smartphone. Not only will you have access to details about power consumption and the charging status, but it’s nice that remote access is available to control the functions of the system.

Whether you’re anticipating a scorching summer and planning to save electric costs, or perhaps have a backup in place for emergency situations, the Bluetti EP900 & B500 Home Battery System is equipped to handle your home’s power needs.