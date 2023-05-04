This Body Weight Smart Scale Is Amazing, Only $22, And Can Check Weight, BMI, And Body Composition

The best body weight scales are the ones that can do more than just weigh the user, and thanks to some clever app integration, this one from Renpho can do a lot more. It also helps that it’s down from $34.99 to $22.94 today thanks to a 34% discount over on Amazon. If only it was that easy to cut a percentage off of the weight the scales will show. Well, the best exercises for burning calories and the best chest workouts can certainly help with that one, at least.

The Renpho Smart Scale can keep track of the user’s weight, sure, but the real power comes from when it’s paired with the right apps. In fact, this scale can help multiple people, also children and even pets, keep track of how their weight is changing, but also keep an eye on their BMI and body composition too. That last one is essential for a lot of people, because while weight is a good starting point for some, body composition is a lot more telling, especially when weight training begins.

That’s because a person’s weight can actually go up once they start exercising, but they’ll still be looking fitter. This is because muscle is denser than fat, which means it weighs more but takes up less space, and that means a body can look a lot fitter with 10 or 20 more kilos on it, as alien and scary as that can sound for those starting off with fitness. That’s why being able to track long-term stats is so helpful, and that’s why this body weight smart scale is so great.