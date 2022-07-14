Last Minute Prime Day Deal: Save $100 On Bose Headphones

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve written about a lot of Prime Day deals already, including the best tech deals, kitchen deals and fashion deals, while also covering Amazon alternatives you should know about. It’s a lot of work, and it means we’re bound to miss a few deals. One deal that caught our eye in the waning hours of Prime Day is great savings on the best Bose products. Right now, you can get $100 off several of their latest headphones and earbuds.

Bose has been in business for nearly 60 years, but they’ve continued to innovate and push the boundaries of sound. One thing they’re well-known for is their excellent noise-canceling, which they’re always improving with better isolation and features like customizable ANC levels. But another thing Bose is known for is its steep prices. That’s why it’s always a good idea to take advantage of savings where you can get them, and right now for Prime Day, many of Bose’s best wireless headphones and earbuds are $100 off. That includes their flagship QuietComfort 45 and their premium 700 headphones. You can also save $100 on their QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds.

Check out some of the best savings you can get on Bose products below for Prime Day. But remember, these deals will only last for a few more hours.

1. Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort is Bose’s flagship headphone line, with the original QC15s released in 2009. The QC45 is a capable upgrade from the 35, and boasts quick charging and multiple different levels of noise canceling. And while touch controls have become the norm, Bose has kept manual buttons on the QC45s, which is arguably a plus. These $329 headphones are $229 right now.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Though they’re not marketed as such, Bose’s QuietComfort earbuds are some of the best options for working out. They have contoured wings that fit on the inside of the ear, meaning they won’t fall out, and while you can’t swim with them, the IPX4 rating means they’ll withstand sweaty workouts. You can customize four different levels of noise canceling.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

As great as the QuietComfort line is, its plain design leaves something to be desired. The 700 headphones are an incredibly sleek upgrade in terms of style, and they come in black or silver. These have 11 different levels of noise canceling, so whether you’re stuck on the back of a plane for a cross-country flight or just walking through your neighborhood, you can hear just what you want. They’re $269, $110 off their full $379 price.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Bose SoundLink Color II

Though it’s not part of the Prime Day deal, Bose’s Soundlink Color II speaker is on sale right now as well. It’s 39% off the $129 price, for a total of $79. Plus, it comes in eye-catching colors like bright yellow and blue, or you can stick with black and white. Though it doesn’t have a handle, the slim design and soft-touch material make it easy to carry.

Courtesy of Amazon

