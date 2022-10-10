First Look: The New Smart Mini Soundbar from Bose Brings Larger-Than-Life Audio To Your Living Room

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve never used a soundbar, you’re missing out. It might not seem like a relatively small, rectangular speaker could produce high-quality audio, but the proper soundbar can completely blow your mind. The downside is that so many of them are a little too large. Bose has made that a thing of the past with the Smart Soundbar 600, a smaller option that comes with tremendous audio features.

The Smart Soundbar 600 is compatible with Dolby Atmos, Bose TrueSpace technology, and much more. It even has both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, which allows for hands-free control of any connected TV. The soundbar will be available for purchase October 20 for $500 and you can preorder it now from both Bose and Amazon.

What We Love About The Bose Smart Soundbar 600

A soundbar is a great addition to a room especially if you don’t want to spend a small fortune on a surround sound system. The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is both compact, making it ideal for smaller apartments (and much easier to mount on the wall) and affordable, coming in at just $500. At the same time, it packs in all the features customers expect from a Bose product.

It works with Dolby Atmos, but also uses Bose’s proprietary TrueSpace tech. Two upward-firing transducers immerse you into the sound, whether you’re watching TV, playing Call of Duty, or jamming out to your favorite tunes.

You can also stream straight from any compatible device thanks to its compatibility with Bluetooth, AirPlay, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect. The Smart Soundbar 600 also works over Wi-Fi — an important feature, especially considering it has not one, but two different smart assistants built in. Ask Alexa to change the input on the TV, or have Google Assistant adjust the volume more to your liking. You can also utilize Voice4Video technology to control your cable and satellite box with just your voice.

If you want the best audio quality possible, the HDMI eARC and optical audio cables will let you choose the highest fidelity option for your own setup. You can even integrate the soundbar into an existing sound system if you’re looking for just a little bit more oomph in your audio.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Pricing and Availability

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 will be available for widespread purchase on October 20th, but it’s available for preorder right now from both Amazon and Bose.com for $500.

