This Casio Men’s Watch Is Down To Just $35 Today, And Will Go With Any Outfit

Some of the best Casio watches can rival even more expensive options thanks to their sturdiness, features, and style. There’s a Casio men’s watch on sale today that normally sells for $55.95, but thanks to a chunky 37% reduction on Amazon, it’s only $34.99 today, which is an excellent price for a very good watch.

This watch not only looks good, which is always very important, and often the thing that drives people to invest in a watch like the Timex Marlin, but also has a wealth of useful features that help the user track time in a multitude of ways. Aside from telling the time, which is good, it also has a stopwatch, countdown timers, and an automatic calendar which can display the day in a multitude of languages.

It’s also sturdy too, and can withstand water pressure up to 100 metres, which means the user can wear it while swimming around. It also has a little LED light, which is useful for reading the time more than anything, but can work in a pinch. Plus, it’s solar-powered, and not having to worry about a watch battery, which might be the best thing about this watch.