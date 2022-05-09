The 59 Coolest Gadgets You Can Buy in 2022 Prove That the Future Is Already Here

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to the latest tech releases, the coolest gadgets will always stop you in your tracks. You find yourself wanting them all even if you suspect you don’t absolutely need them. Still, it’s nice to treat yourself from time to time, and the best gadgets really can make your life easier.

And with our list of the coolest tech gadgets of 2022, we sought to find devices that fit this bill. Maybe they’re not as essential to your day-to-day life as a smartphone or a laptop, but they’re the products you lust after; they’re the ones you end up blowing your tax refund on.

Whether that’s a new gaming console — like the Nintendo Switch OLED — a VR headset like the Oculus Quest 2 or a new household robot from Amazon, these products are the statement items you’ll tell your friends about or show off whenever you have people visiting. They’re the kinds of next-gen gadgets that early adopters will wait in line for all night long.

So if you’re looking for ideas on cool gadgets to splurge on or the best tech gifts for your nerdy better half, then keep scrolling to see our top picks of 2022 (so far). We’ve gathered the coolest gadgets from brands you know (Apple, Samsung, Anker and Ring) and some under-the-radar brands you don’t.

How We Chose the Coolest Gadgets

We love our gadgets, so it’s no surprise we spend a lot of time covering the latest and greatest in the tech space. Many of the selections we’ve made below were chosen based on popularity, things that stood out to us while covering trade shows, and even our own personal experiences using them. These are devices that we’re extremely passionate about because, in many instances, they add some level of benefit into our lives.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The first true flagship phone to beat for 2022 is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Armed with all the iterative improvements that make it one of the best smartphones to buy right now, Samsung brought back the S Pen stylus. It was a beloved feature with Samsung’s Galaxy Note series, so its return brings back that pen-to-paper experience.

It’s also a beast when it comes to capturing photos and videos with its quadruple camera system, offering excellent image quality and low light performance. You’ll have plenty of versatility with this package because you can get very close with its 100x space zoom telephoto lens.

Read More: Meet the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Anker Soundcore Frames

Wearable audio is the new tech trend. Bose may have set things off with their surprisingly good Bluetooth sunglasses (aka Bose Frames), but Anker has learned from its mistakes to put out a best-in-class product. The Soundcore Frames have speakers integrated into the temple that deliver impressive audio to your ear, which you can customize via EQ settings in the companion app. It supports touch and voice controls, letting you control music manually and execute tasks on your mobile device with the aid of Siri or Google Assistant. In addition, Anker sells these audio frames in various styles to match your fashion taste.

Read More: Anker Soundcore Frames Review

DJI Air 2S

In that middle ground between beginners and enthusiasts, the DJI Air 2S is the superior all-around drone. With its compact design, you can easily throw it into a backpack for a day trip to capture spectacular aerial footage of your endeavors. With its 1-inch CMOS sensor, you’ll be able to snap detailed photos and crisp 5.4K videos. If you’ve never flown a drone, the DJI Air 2S is perfect for beginners because of its responsive controls, safety features and reliable video transmission feed.

Ring Alarm Pro

Ring’s already a pro in the world of security cameras, but the company made a statement with the release of the Ring Alarm Pro this year, which has everything you need to protect your home during break-ins, inclement weather and emergencies. The security hub doubles as a Wi-Fi 6 Eero router, so you can extend your network’s coverage by adding extra access points throughout the home. In the event of power and internet outages, you won’t have to worry because the Ring Alarm Pro offers backup battery power and internet service.

Samsung Freestyle

Few devices are as original as the Samsung Freestyle, introduced during CES 2022. That’s because it’s more than just another projector. For starters, it’s one of the most versatile projectors around with its no-fuss operation — featuring auto image adjustment and color correction. Point and project, it doesn’t get easier than that. Furthermore, it doubles as a powerful smart speaker powered by Samsung’s Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Throw in some fancy smart lighting modes into the fold, and the Samsung Freestyle is a projector like no other before it.

Read more: Samsung Freestyle Review

Meta Quest 2

Virtual reality might take its time to have its “iPhone moment,” but it is still very much the next big thing for the coolest gadgets. And there is not a single VR device that flashes that promise more than the Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus). Without the need for a powerful computer or special equipment, you can simply strap the Quest 2 to your head, pick up the controllers and move freely in VR space. This is thanks to its inside-out technology, which uses cameras placed outside the headset to track your movement in the space around you.

Amazon Astro Household Robot

In late 2021, Amazon announced a trio of new household robots during a live virtual event. Unfortunately for early adopters eager to get their hands on the coolest tech gadgets of 2022, these bots are still only available by invitation and not to the general public. However, you can apply to receive one of the first-ever units through Amazon’s Day 1 Editions program. Our favorite robot of the lot is the Astro, an anthropomorphized household assistant that can move freely around your home to keep an eye on things. Treat it like a pet or use it as a security drone; the choice is up to you. Either way, we hope it’s a sign that more household robots will soon be available to the average person.

Head to Amazon to request an invitation to be one of the first people to own the Amazon Astro robot.

Sonos Roam Smart Speaker

While the Nest Audio and Amazon Echo have their relative merits as Wi-Fi smart speakers, and the UE Wonderboom 2 is the platonic ideal of the Bluetooth speaker, the Sonos Roam is a hybrid speaker that offers the best of both worlds with minimal compromise. When connected to a Wi-Fi network, the Roam can take advantage of better audio quality and voice-controlled integration with Google Assistant and Alexa. When connected to your phone via Bluetooth, you can take the Roam wherever you want and have access to audio as long as your phone battery isn’t dead. Best of all, the Sonos Roam still links up with your existing ecosystem of Sonos products, giving you another speaker in your multi-room setup.

Read Our Review: We Put the New Sonos Roam to the Test

Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector

Typically when you think of home theater projectors, you assume they require an overly involved installation process and a PhD-level knowledge of gear to set it all up. But we are in an era where you can pull out the Anker Nebula Solar. Barely bigger than a book, you can point it at a wall and have it projecting a 120-inch, 1080p version of your favorite Netflix movie without needing to configure the picture settings or find a power outlet.

Will this replace your fancy 65-inch 4K HDR TV? Absolutely not. But for those moments when you’re craving that movie theater experience at home (and really, who hasn’t over the past couple of years?), you’ll understand why this made our list of cool tech gadgets.

Read Our Review: SPY’s Full Review of the Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector

Samsung Airdresser

Imagine if you never had to visit the dry cleaners ever again? With the Samsung Airdresser, you really don’t have to. The Airdresser is a luxury appliance worth drooling over. It allows you to dry clean your clothing right in your own closet, and this device will even sanitize your clothing, too. Samsung shows up repeatedly on our list of the coolest gadgets, but the Airdresser is one of the brand’s lesser-known smart home products. Seriously cool (and seriously expensive), it could be your new favorite possession.

Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s latest headphone drop came with a surprising price tag that only Apple, with its caliber of products, could expect. These AirPod Max headphones are built with 3D surround sound that adjusts based on your environment and head position, and they’ve got Active Noise Cancellation that blocks out the rest of the world with the press of a button. The actual headphones themselves have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for a great fit. They’re also built to switch between devices seamlessly and have on-head detection, so your music will pause if you need to remove them for a second. They come in five different colors, including our favorite, this sleek Space Gray.

New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

How do you know you’ve built an incredible product? When you don’t need to update it for eight long years. That’s how old the Kindle Paperwhite was before Amazon announced its first major update. If you like reading on a screen, there’s no doubt that this is the finest e-reader ever designed. Amazon has given the device a larger screen for the new edition of the Kindle Paperwhite, and in addition to USB-C charging, it also supports wireless charging. Most importantly, it still has all the features you know and loved about the original Paperwhite, with improved performance.

Backbone One Gaming Controller

With Apple stuffing the lightning-fast A14 processor into its latest smartphones, mobile gaming has taken a giant leap forward. However, while the iPhone is fully capable of playing some great games, its ability to act as a controller is somewhat lacking. The Backbone One lets you snap the controller onto both ends of your iPhone to mimic the design of traditional video game controllers, and it comes with some cool features. You can use it to stream Xbox games to your phone via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s also compatible with PlayStation Remote Play, Steam Link and Apple Arcade, granting you access to next-gen console software on your smartphone. A low latency connection mode keeps gameplay running smoothly, and it’s cool that there is pass-through charging to conveniently power the iPhone while playing.

Amazon Echo Show 15

Keeping families together is the intention of the Amazon Echo Show 15, which is the company’s largest-sized smart display to date. Call it a command center of sorts; it’s precisely the kind of device that helps keep household members connected with all the happenings around the home. With its dynamic widgets that deliver relevant information to its lovely 15.6-inch touchscreen panel, the Echo Show 15 craves to be wall mounted in community locations.

Read more: Amazon Echo Show 15 Review

Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker

With the ability to make listeners feel like they are standing in the middle of a concert, Sony’s SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi speaker could be revolutionary. But this isn’t just a fancy piece of hardware; 360 Reality Audio is an entire platform for music-focused 3D sound. Similar to a movie-focused format, such as Dolby Atmos, Sony is promising to deliver live content so that we can enjoy shows and concerts in these pandemic times.

Equipped with seven separate drivers, the SRS-RA5000 can detect the room it’s in and disperse the audio throughout a space to create an immersive effect. But when you’re not using this speaker for live performances, you can also connect to your favorite music service via Chromecast, Bluetooth or Spotify Connect. And if you have a collection of smart home devices, you can also use this speaker as an Alexa or Google Assistant hub.

Read Our Review: Sony’s New 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi Speaker

Apple Watch Series 7

The previous iteration of Apple’s smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6, was mighty impressive. It even lets you monitor your blood oxygen levels. However, as of 2022, Apple has officially moved on to the Apple Watch Series 7, which carries over the Series 6’s best features and ups the ante even more. The main improvement is the Always-On retina display, which now has 20% more screen area than its predecessor.

According to Apple, the new Apple Watch is available “in 41mm and 45mm sizes” and “is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.”

Inmotion S1

When it comes to getting around, the Inmotion S1 electric scooter has the range and power to get you there on time. But of all the e-scooters available in 2022, why did this particular model make our list of the coolest tech gadgets? Because this isn’t your typical commuter e-scooter. Oh no. For starters, it has a maximum range of 59 miles with a single charge.

It’s also incredibly fast with a top speed of 18.6 miles per hour thanks to its 1000W electric motor, which is powerful enough to tackle 30% grade slopes on its own. Even with its speedy acceleration and long-distance range, we were impressed that the Inmotion S1 has a smooth ride as well, courtesy of its dual absorbing shock system.

Lovehoney x WeVibe Couple’s Vibrator

SPY is always on the lookout for new sex toys, and this year two of our favorite sex toy brands teamed up for a new couple’s vibrator that’s perfect in every way. Our product testers gave this sex toy an enthusiastic 10/10, and we highly recommend it to any couple that wants more intense orgasms in the bedroom (or wherever, we don’t judge). There are many great Bluetooth speakers and cool wearables on this list, but there’s only one tech gadget that will really make you feel good.

Read Our Review: We Tested the New Couple’s Vibrator From WeVibe and Lovehoney

Beats Fit Pro

Take the Beats Studio Buds, then add affixed wingtips and most of the AirPods Pro’s features, and you wind up with Apple’s best workout headphones. Meet the Beats Fit Pro, a sportier version of Beats’ popular wireless earbuds that hits on all cylinders. Adaptive EQ adjusts frequencies in real time to hear music more precisely, while Spatial Audio with head-tracking creates an immersive listening experience when indulging in Dolby Atmos-supported content. Noise cancellation is just as strong as on the AirPods Pro, plus you get more extended ANC playtime (six hours on a single charge). Features like automatic switching, “Hey Siri” voice activation and FindMy support for locating misplaced buds complete the package.

TruSens Large Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier

Portable air cleaners will become household fixtures in the next several years. Get ahead of the trend by placing this gorgeous, intelligent air purifier in your living room. The TruSens comes with 360-degree DuPont True HEPA filtration to capture and destroy all types of pollutants. We’re talking allergens, airborne viruses, pet dander, smoke, odors and certain VOC gases. It covers up to 750 square feet, and the bi-directional airflow delivers purified air 24% better than the average air purifier. SensorPod readings make it simple to monitor air quality, plus you can control everything directly from your smartphone. We’re also digging the ultramodern design, which gives off futuristic Bluetooth speaker vibes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung’s newest foldable phones undoubtedly top the list of coolest gadgets of 2022. Even though these new folding phones were officially released in August 2021, there’s still simply nothing else like them for sale right now. The smaller Flip3 has a full-size smartphone touch screen that folds into a 4.2-inch compact design for portability and convenience. The larger Fold3 boasts a folding 7.6-inch screen, almost the size of a small tablet. Both smartphones feature an improved frame made of sturdy aluminum that protects the hinge, gorgeous AMOLED screens and the most durable glass the Galaxy Z line has seen thus far.

Apple iPad Mini

We still think it’s kind of insane that Apple took many of the best aspects of the iPad Pro — namely the slim-bezel design and compatibility with the Magic Keyboard — dropped them into the newest iPad Mini and offered it at a very reasonable price. As a result, for less than $500, you get a device that lets you stream Netflix and Spotify, FaceTime with your friends, doodle, draw and design with the Apple Pencil, and even use it as a traditional laptop. Apple’s decision to go with the same A15 chipset as the iPhone 13 Pro seems a bit odd, but to see how fast and smooth it operates on this device is a testament to how well they engineer their processors. Even if tablets are not completely essential in most people’s day-to-day lives, it’s undeniable that an iPad is intensely pleasurable to use. Don’t deprive yourself of the coolest luxury gadget around if you can afford one.

LG C1 OLED TV (OLED65C1)

LG puts out some of the hottest-looking TVs, but none have captured our attention more than the C1. This TV is one of those models you’ll find ranked in the top three of nearly every best OLED TV list, and for many reasons. Thanks to a new a9 Gen 4 processor that upscales whatever is on the screen, colorful, rich and vibrant picture quality is expected. AI Sound upscaling is included, bringing virtual 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos sound to standard audio tracks. Hardcore gamers will also love the dedicated Game Optimiser to adjust brightness, contrast and VRR on the fly. Simply put, the C1 OLED TV offers the best all-around performance for the price.

Google Nest Mini

As one of the first companies to make artificial intelligence and voice recognition technology available to the average person, Google is still the top dog for voice assistants and smart home platforms. And perhaps its most radical move was the Nest Mini, a small and cheap speaker that is fully imbued with the powers to command your smart home.

Once you get used to the particular ways of interacting with a voice assistant, you’ll rarely have to raise your voice or repeat yourself to get the Nest Mini to understand you. Even when you’re on the other side of the room, half-asleep at 1 a.m., telling it to turn off the lights, shut off the TV and lock the doors, this Nest Mini will understand.

Read More: The Best Tech Gifts

Wyze Video Doorbell Pro

Wireless home security cameras are more popular than ever. If you want something feature-filled at a fraction of what most premium models cost, then put the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro at the top of your wish list. What’s cool is that you can use it wired or wirelessly; the built-in battery offers up to six months of use. The lens has been improved to provide higher resolution and field-of-view, plus you get free cloud storage for motion-activated videos. Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures faster speeds and stronger connections as well.

Read More: Wyze Video Doorbell Pro Review

Sony WH1000-XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Considering that we spent most of 2020 and a good bit of 2021 in the confines of our homes, you’d think that we wouldn’t have much use for the best noise-canceling headphones. But between loud neighbors, noisy roommates and, now that we’re returning to offices, chatty co-workers, things aren’t as quiet as they used to be. But with the Sony WH1000-XM4 headphones strapped on, that cacophony of shuffling feet, loud conversations and blaring televisions can be reduced to a murmur, allowing you to focus on the task at hand. It doesn’t hurt that these are also some of the best-sounding headphones around, so you can also listen to your favorite jams like never before.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Max

The MacBook Air with an M1 processor was a revelation — a faster and stronger version of Apple’s entry-level laptops that retained the same compact sexiness of its predecessors. Apple thought bigger this year, bringing its powerful M1 Pro and Max chipsets to the MacBook Pro series. Splurging on the more expensive Max version gets you 13x faster graphics performance and the most extended battery life of any Apple laptop. The Liquid Retina XDR display makes video editing and watching movies an experience. At the same time, the enhanced six-speaker sound system can fill up your entire office with booming bass and clearer, fuller vocals.

HidrateSpark TAP

Affordability might be the HidrateSpark TAP’s most significant feature ($19 is a bargain), but it’s the smart water bottle’s other high-tech tricks that have our attention. Each bottle comes with patent-pending Tap-to-Track technology that informs you of how much water you’re consuming daily whenever tapping the bottle. The user-friendly companion app can track water intake and several other hydration goals. There’s also an LED on the bottom of the bottle that glows every hour within 12 hours to remind you to drink up. How’s that for accountability?

KODAK Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen

Who needs a movie theater when you can set up this huge inflatable outdoor projector screen in your backyard? Kodak thought outside the box by creating this nifty contraption that can be taken and enjoyed anywhere. All you need is a projector (we have a few elite selections to check out here) and then kick back on a recliner chair and enjoy.

Fitbit Sense

As much as we love the Apple Watch and its fitness capabilities, Fitbit devices have a more comprehensive health tracking service and better tracking accuracy. They’re also about half the price of Apple’s smartwatch. Products like Fitbit Sense offer the best of both worlds. It can track stress, temperature, blood oxygen and sleep, while providing smartwatch features like built-in GPS, Google Assistant and the ability to take calls from your wrist. Personalization is another huge selling point, as Fitbit lets users swap out the wristbands to match their style.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Every smartphone loves to claim to be a pro with shooting photos, but the Google Pixel 6 Pro is truly in a class of its own. Armed with a brand new triple camera system, one that covers all the ranges, the true magic happens behind the scenes with its intelligent computational photography. It can achieve remarkable results, like giving moving background elements some motion blur while capturing a subject in the frame. Skin tones, too, have been tweaked to deliver realistic, true-to-life results. Quite simply, the Pixel 6 Pro is epic.

Tile Pro (2022 Version)

Bluetooth tracking has been an exciting concept for the last decade, but only recently has the technology reached its true potential. Tile turned the idea into a must-have EDC item, helping give consumers a greater sense of where they left their personal items. The company refreshed its entire lineup, led by the exceptional Tile Pro, which boasts a sleeker design that comes with IP67-rated for dust and water resistance. Tile added new features like the Lost and Found QR code printed on the back that holds contact information, so you can be easily reached once someone scans it. This feature is huge, especially as services like Amazon Sidewalk that promise to keep your smart devices better-connected start to expand their coverage. You won’t have to travel far searching for your house keys if one of these is attached to the key ring.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

We’re on 13 generations of the iPhone, and somehow Apple continues to make every new iteration a must-own. The iPhone 13 lineup is quite extensive, both in selection and features, but the cream of the crop is easily the Pro Max. An A15 Bionic chipset that increases speed, Cinematic mode brings a depth-of-field effect to videos and significantly longer battery life, while one of the biggest and brightest displays ever rounds out this mobile beauty. Make sure to add one of these best iPhone 13 cases to your virtual cart.

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

Roomba may be considered the king of robot vacuums, but their prices are just too high to justify the splurge. If you’re going to drop over $600 on a self-cleaning machine, it might as well be a vacuum that doubles as an electric mop and comes loaded with hi-tech features. Oh wait, we just described the Eufy RoboVac X8 in a nutshell. This duo floor cleaner has twin-turbine suction that snatches up everything in sight and intelligent iPath laser mapping to memorize every inch of your house. It’s easy to set up, and the voice-activated controls (e.g. Alexa, Google Assistant) give you the freedom to start cleaning sessions at any point.

Theragun Mini (4th Gen)

The Theragun has evolved over the past few years. While nothing tops the original, the fourth-gen Theragun Mini is a SPY favorite. Fitness buffs going hard at the gym can toss this tiny percussive therapy device into their bag and pull it out during recovery for muscle treatment. The ergonomic grip makes it easier to hold and reduces strain on the wrists, plus the 150 hours of battery life is more than sufficient to cover your massaging needs for months on end.

Native Union Watch Puck

Native Union is most known for its sophisticated iPhone cases and multi-device charging solutions, but it can now add “creator of the coolest Apple Watch charger” to its résumé. The Watch Puck plugs into any USB-C port (perfect for all current MacBook models) and can flex at either a 45- or 90-degree angle to magnetically charge the smartwatch in style. It’s the most portable and practical way to charge the Apple Watch on the go.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan

This isn’t your typical cooling tower fan. This is a high-end purifying machine from Dyson and one of the best gadgets you can get for keeping your home clean, filtered and at a comfortable temperature. It’s equipped with HEPA and activated carbon filters that remove gases and 99.97% of microscopic allergens and airborne particles. It’s got built-in sensors that detect air quality levels in the environment and adjust filtering accordingly. The Air Multiplier technology delivers 77 gallons of smooth air per second and is designed to circulate it through the entire room. You get complete reports via the Dyson Link app on your filter status and air quality, and changing the filter is quick and easy. If you’re in the market for a top-notch air purifier, this is one of the best.

The Ridge RFID Wallet

The Ridge is best known for its minimalist approach to wallets. What makes these wallets one of the coolest gadgets around is their ability to block radio frequency identification signals (RFID), otherwise known as near-field communication (NFC). Because these communications technologies are housed in items like our credit cards and office keycards, hackers have created devices in recent years that can swipe the data from your card when it’s sitting in your pocket. The Ridge’s wallets block these radio frequencies so that hackers cannot access them. This is a massive benefit for anyone who worries about having their identities stolen.

Although this carbon fiber version is the priciest version you can buy, we love the overall look and matte finish. And weighing in at only 1.6 ounces, you won’t find a lighter wallet from The Ridge.

Victrola Revolution GO

Vintage-inspired vinyl players remain hot commodities in the audio space. While we’ve enjoyed what Victrola has done with its past releases — stuffing a functional record spinner into a suitcase design — we love the modern touches of its latest creation: the Revolution GO. It’s the company’s first battery-powered turntable, generating 12 hours of playtime on a full charge. That’s not even the coolest part. The Revolution Go delivers premium stereo sound via Bluetooth speaker, passive bass radiator and anti-vibration enclosure that keeps records spinning steadily. Close it up, toss the guitar strap around your shoulder and carry it anywhere you want.

PhoneSoap SurfaceSoap UV Wand

The COVID-19 pandemic made us more aware of viruses, germs and the illnesses they bring. PhoneSoap, the company responsible for those cool UV phone sanitizers that continue to sell out, applied its sanitizing sorcery to get us the SurfaceSoap UV Wand. One of Oprah’s Favorite Things, this UV-C light stick kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in seconds. Germaphobes who want their communal space and personal items sterilized all the time can do just that without the need of rubbing alcohol or Purell.

Nintendo Switch OLED

When it comes to imagination, few could have dreamt up the Nintendo Switch as a concept, let alone predicted the insane levels of success the little console would enjoy. Part-traditional gaming console, part-handheld console, this hybrid device can connect to your TV or exist as a self-contained unit when you’re out of the house. If you’re with a friend, you can detach the Joy-Cons from the unit, and each can function as its own controller. And carrying on the legacy of the Wii, there are even games that make great use of motion controls.

The Xbox and Playstation consoles often had the best and biggest games from developers around the world, and they’ve been at the forefront of game-centric innovation and cutting-edge technology. But not a single feature on those consoles is as fun as the ones you’ll find on the Nintendo Switch. Plus, after years of speculation, Nintendo finally rolled out a significant update to its signature console.

Amazon Smart Plug

This little wall wart might seem underwhelming compared to many of the other cool tech gadgets, but you might be impressed with how much you like this $24 innovative home accessory once you start using it.

Head out on vacation and can’t remember if you left a fan or window AC unit running? If it’s plugged into this, you can simply open up your Alexa app and cut off the power. Have a lamp that you love, but it doesn’t work with a smart bulb? Use one of these to make a dumb lamp very, very smart. On top of all that, Alexa has some impressive power monitoring tools. If you have more than one of these around your home, you can determine which appliances and electronics cost you the most money. Then adjust your usage behavior accordingly.

This affordable smart plug is often on sale, and Prime Members can usually order it at a 40% discount.

Related:The Best Tech Under $25

Roku Streaming Stick 4K and 4K Plus

With the amount of TV being produced on services like Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock, you want to get the best picture and streaming quality possible. A smart UHD TV can help, but a 4K-enabled streaming stick is more clutch. Roku’s new lineup of HDMI media dongles is the perfect solution, granting access to thousands of movies and TV shows that can stream in ultra-HD, Dolby Vision or HDR10+ picture. Spending a few extra bucks on the Plus version gives you a rechargeable remote and an audio jack to plug headphones in for private listening.

LARQ Bottle PureVis

Ever wonder what’s in the water you’re drinking? Eliminate fears about germs, bacteria and other microbes with the LARQ Bottle PureVis — an insulated water bottle that uses UV light to sanitize water. Available in various colors, it’ll keep your beverages cool for 24 hours or warm for 12 hours. When drinking water from the LARQ Bottle PureVis, you can initiate a 60-second cleaning that will neutralize odor-causing bacteria and viruses. It’ll self-clean itself too, plus give you hydration reminders to drink water through the LED light ring around the cover.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

There are standard video doorbells, and then there’s the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. It’s widely considered the flagship model in the video doorbell space because of the advanced technology it employs to keep watch on the happenings around your front door. Specifically, it’s unique among its competitors because it leverages radar-based 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View to pinpoint precisely on a map where someone has been in your front yard. You won’t find this tech in any other doorbell at the moment.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+

Cleaning is one part of the Samsung Jet Bot AI+’s functions, which it does an incredible job of doing because a camera helps to navigate and steer it around obstacles. There’s also a self-empty charging base, which means you don’t need to empty its dustbin each time it’s done cleaning. Adding to its long list of conveniences is the ability to patrol your home when you’re not there, acting like a security robot on wheels to inform you of any motion it detects.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Smart displays are perfect hubs to control other smart home devices, but the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) goes the extra distance. For starters, it’s ideal for video calls because its 10-inch touchscreen can swivel 360-degrees to ensure it’s always in view of your sight. Secondly, it packs a rich speaker capable of delivering deep bass in large spaces — perfect for audiophiles who crave power with their music playback. It can also potentially save lives because of the built-in camera that monitors any movement when you’re not at home.

Twinkly Flex

Neon signs can undoubtedly draw attention with their iridescent glow and vibrant colors. You can get those qualities in the Twinkly Flex, which is essentially a flexible smart LED strip light that can be designed to your liking on walls. It can flex to accommodate just about any design your heart desires, from symbols to words. And since it’s a smart light, you can choose from a variety of color lighting effects to give bland walls some love.

Apple AirTag

Bluetooth-enabled trackers have been around for a long time; just look at Tile’s line of trackers as an example. However, Apple’s getting plenty of attention for its AirTag, which, much like Tile’s trackers, can help you track down whatever you attach it to. For the forgetful, which can be any one of us sometimes, the Apple AirTag is an invaluable yet straightforward accessory for anyone constantly misplacing their gear. Apple also makes it a breeze tracking one down because you can tell Siri to find it, and the AirTag proceeds to play a sound to help you.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

Keeping your home safe when you’re there is one thing, but preserving your privacy while you’re there is another. That’s why we love the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera. It’s one of those rare indoor cameras that features an automatic privacy shutter that closes the camera’s view when you’re at home, so you don’t have to worry about Big Brother watching you. It’s also really great at watching over your home when you’re not there.

Dyson Omni-glide

Call it the Swiffer Sweeper reinvented, but the Dyson Omni-glide is one of the more original products released by the company in a long time. It’s an ultra sleek and lightweight upright stick vacuum that features a unique pivoting brush head that collects and sucks up debris on hard floors. It’s handled much like a Swiffer Sweeper, but you don’t have to worry about buying replacement pads each time.

For hardwood floors and tiles, it’s perfect because of how easy it is to maneuver corners, edges and other clutter on the floor. In fact, its one-handed operation and smooth feel replicates the Swiffer Sweeper experience in full. Once the dustbin is full, there’s no mess because you simply press a button and it’ll pop open its lid to empty its contents.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Few tablets can match the productivity prowess and features of Apple’s iPad Pro, but if there’s one that can challenge it, then it has to be none other than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. Not only is it one of the best Android tablets around, but we love that its 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display is vibrant and rich with color, perfect for watching movies and TV shows on the go.

Even better, it comes included with the S Pen stylus that neatly stores on the back of the tablet. Not only can it emulate that paper and pen experience, but you can get the optional keyboard folio case to transform it into a handy laptop of sorts with Samsung’s DeX experience. You’ll be able to achieve true multitasking with this unique experience that you won’t get in other tablets.

Ultimate Ears Fits

Most earbuds stress audio performance more than anything else, often overlooking what others feel is equally critical: the fit. The Ultimate Ears Fits prove it’s one of the most comfortable earbuds around.

Part of that is due to its unique design and custom fit, ensuring that it stays in your ear snugly. You’ll barely feel like you’re wearing them at all. Ultimate Ears also managed to focus on its audio performance, which is backed by strong clarity and deep range.

Read more: Ultimate Ears Fits Review

Ray-Ban Stories

Today’s smart sunglasses can let you take phone conversations anywhere and listen to your favorite music tracks, but few can capture memorable photos and videos like the Ray-Ban Stories. Flaunting the iconic Wayfarer style for which Ray-Ban is known, this pair of smart sunglasses feature two cameras that give users a unique perspective when it comes to capturing all of life’s moments.

We love that you can instantly record a short video clip by simply pressing a button, which can be edited through the Stories app and uploaded to any of your favorite social media platforms. It’s one of the few wearable cameras that can capture what’s going on without completely taking you out of the moment.

Read more: Ray-Ban Stories Review

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s

One of the most highly anticipated Windows 11 laptops expected to come out this year is the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s. We got to check it out firsthand and were smitten by its ultra portable design, weighing in at a lightweight 2.65 pounds.

You should also know that unlike other laptops powered by Intel or AMD processors, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s uses the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform instead — resulting in a battery life rated up to 28 hours. If you thought eight hours with a standard laptop was great battery life, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s will redefine your expectations.

Read more: Lenovo ThinkPad X13s first look

Learn More

Roborock S7 MaxV

Roborock garnered a lot of attention at CES 2022, where the company debuted its Roborock S7 MaxV. Not only is it an efficient robot cleaner thanks to its LiDAR-based navigation, but it takes maintenance to a whole new level with its self-emptying and cleaning base station.

This combination robot vacuum and mopper not only will self-empty the contents of its dustbin after cleaning, but it will also scrub down the mopping pads, much like a car going through a car wash. Seriously, there’s barely any upkeep with the Roborock S7 MaxV.

Read more: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review

JBL Flip 6

JBL’s Flip line of portable Bluetooth speakers has often been praised, so it should come as no surprise that the latest iteration follows the same path. When it comes to weekend getaways or pool parties, the JBL Flip 6’s portable design makes it a superb choice for the occasion.

With its IP67 water-resistant rating, you’ll love that it can hang poolside without the fear of damage from some light splashes. For its size, you’ll also be astounded by how well it sounds. In fact, we were surprised ourselves to notice how far the sound carries even at mid-level volume.

Read more: JBL Flip 6 Review

Anker 535 Portable Power Station

Speaking of outdoor activities, the Anker 535 Portable Power Station is a companion you’ll appreciate to help power all of your gear. We’ve used it on a few trips already, but we can’t tell you enough how handy it is for unexpected events like power outages or inclement weather.

With a total of nine ports — four AC ports, three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet — there’s nothing that this portable power station can’t charge. There’s also a handy LED light on the front, which can serve as an ambient source of light for camping. You can even live off the grid and still power this power station using the optional solar panel.

Best of all, it’s still portable enough at under 17 pounds.

Autel Robotics EVO Nano+

Everyone knows DJI reigns supreme in the drones space, but many consumers aren’t too familiar with Autel Robotics. You should be, because the Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ features everything we want in a compact drone.

Thanks to its 249 gram weight, it doesn’t require users to register it with the FAA — much like the DJI Mini 2. But don’t be fooled by its compact design: It comes with 4K HDR video recording, sensors for obstacle avoidance, 28 minutes of flight time and the ability to track subjects. We’re daring enough to say that it has the features of the DJI Air 2S, but in the size and body of the DJI Mini 2.

