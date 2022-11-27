When Does Cyber Monday Begin? Plus How To Make the Most of This Mega-Shopping Event

Cyber Monday is almost here — or has it already started?

Originally, Cyber Monday was supposed to be the alternative to in-person Black Friday shopping. For those of us that didn’t want to spend our Thanksgiving camping out in a Walmart parking lot, Cyber Monday gave us the chance to get the same discounts from the comfort of our own homes. Black Friday Savings %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

However, Black Friday itself is quickly becoming a digital shopping event as well, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, online Black Friday sales broke new records. CNBC reported this weekend that consumers spent more than $9 billion online during Black Friday, a 2.3% increase versus Black Friday 2021.

As a result, the borders between Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week are breaking down in 2022, and this period is turning into one extended mega-sale, held across thousands of retailers online and in-person.

Last year, Amazon released thousands of its Black Friday deals weeks in advance of Thanksgiving, and this year, Walmart is officially launching its Cyber Monday deals on Sunday.

So how can shoppers make the most of Cyber Monday? And when does this shopping event officially begin?

Our e-commerce editors share their top online shopping recommendations for you below and answer frequently asked questions about Cyber Monday.

When Does Cyber Monday Start in 2022?

Cyber Monday is still a relatively new tradition, and in years past, Cyber Monday deals would go online sometime between 12:01 and 3 a.m. ET in the wee hours of Monday morning. This year, all of the best Cyber Monday deals are already online as of this writing.

If you want to take advantage of Black Friday-Cyber Monday savings, you don’t need to wait any longer. Practically the entire internet is on sale right now for the Black Friday weekend, with many sales set to continue through Cyber Week.

There are some specific sales tied to Cyber Monday for shoppers to know:

Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale starts on Sunday, November 27 at 7 p.m. ET. We’ll be curating the best discounts in our guide to the top Walmart Black Friday-Cyber Monday deals.

Target is hosting a 48-hour Cyber Monday sale, which also starts on Sunday, November 27. You can check out the full list of deals at Target.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale officially kicked off on Saturday, November 26. Be sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

Why Is Cyber Monday Starting Early?

Courtesy of Amazon.

There’s a clear trend happening across all of the major retailers: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are merging into a weeks-long online shopping extravaganza. While many people do still enjoy post-Thanksgiving in-person shopping, most people are happy to do their shopping at home.

There are a few reasons Black Friday and Cyber Monday are evolving. First, many retailers are understaffed, and remaining employees are rightly pushing to be able to spend Thanksgiving at home with their families. Second, the COVID pandemic kept many shoppers at home, where they discovered you could find the same doorbuster TV deals without waiting in line. Finally, in response to COVID-related shipping delays, retailers like Amazon want to incentivize shoppers to do their holiday shopping as early as possible, and so Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are starting earlier and earlier every year.

This does take some of the specialness out of Black Friday shopping, but ultimately it’s more convenient for shoppers.

How To Make the Most of Cyber Monday Sales

Courtesy of Amazon

As professional deals finders, our e-commerce editors know better than anyone how to take advantage of shopping events like Cyber Monday. To make your money go further, follow these tips:

Always make your big household purchases during shopping events like Cyber Monday. Do you need a new TV? Maybe you’ve been waiting to replace your refrigerator? Then this is the perfect opportunity to pull the trigger. We recommend buying high-ticket items like new appliances and flat-screen TVs during Cyber Monday.

Don’t forget about everyday household essentials. Big-ticket items aren’t the only products on sale. In fact, you can find thousands of discounts on boring but necessary essentials such as trash bags, batteries, diapers, socks and can openers during Cyber Monday too. Check out our guide to the Best $25 & Under Black Friday Deals to see what we mean.

Sign up for Walmart+. If you’re a SPY reader, then there’s a good chance you’re already an Amazon Prime member. (If you’re not, then sign up for a free trial while you can.) However, this year, Walmart has been offering the best discounts to date, and they’re offering a free trial for Walmart+, which comes with extended returns and free access to Paramount+

Don’t wait any longer! As we mentioned above, the best Cyber Monday deals are already online. If you wait for Cyber Monday to start, that 4K Smart TV you’ve been eyeing might be sold out.

What Are the Top Cyber Monday Sales of 2022?

SPY has been preparing for Cyber Monday for months, and we’ve got plenty of shopping guides to help you take advantage of the best savings. We’ve gathered a few of the best sales for you below:

The Walmart Cyber Monday sale officially starts on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. However, thousands of great deals are already online. Walmart has undercut all the competition this year, and it’s almost enough to make us say, “Amazon, who?”

SPONSORED For Black Friday-Cyber Monday, HP is offering huge discounts on laptops, desktop computers, monitors and everything else you need to be productive in the new year. Get up to 42% off new laptops before this sale ends!

Amazon got the jump on everyone, and the retailer started its Cyber Monday sale on Saturday. Head to Amazon to find countless deals in every possible category.

Do you have your eyes on a new Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator? Or maybe Samsung’s new OLED TV? Samsung has impressive discounts on all of its top products, but the sale is ending soon!