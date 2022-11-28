3 Cyber Monday Deals That Sound Too Good To Be True — Apple Watches for $149?

Wait, you can buy iPads for under $300?

Yes, you read that right. We’ve even found one of our favorite 65-inch smart TVs marked down to the ridiculously low price of $228.

We spend months preparing to cover Black Friday and Cyber Monday for SPY readers, and we want to make sure we’re digging up the very best savings. We’ve reviewed thousands upon thousands of discounts to bring you the top deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target and under-the-radar brands, but a few deals have stood out above the rest.

You can file these deals under: “Discounts that sound too good to be true but are actually 100% legit.”

So if you’ve already looked through our guide to the Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 and the Top Cyber Monday Sales, then check out the three killer deals below. All of these deals sound like a mistake, but we promise you they’re all on the level. We just recommend you shop these sales before they end or supplies sell out!

selling out fast A 65-inch TV for $228? Yup, it’s a 65-inch TV for $228. $228.00 $499.99 54% off We told you some of these deals sound too good to be true. This year, Walmart has gone all-out to host the season’s very best Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and now they’ve dropped what might be the greatest doorbuster TV deal of all time. We previously named the 65-inch TCL 4-Series Roku Smart TV the best 65-inch TV under $500 — when it was priced at $499. At the new $228 price tag, this TV is an absolute steal, and we 100% expect this TV deal to sell out, and fast.



Update: Since this article was originally published, this TV has gone out of stock. You can still shop the similar TCL 65-Inch 65S451 and the Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV 4-Series.

What’s the catch? Because there has to be a catch, right? Not really! As we said above, we previously named this model the best affordable 65-inch TV (a title it held in 2020 and 2021). This is definitely a budget TV, so you sacrifice a little on refresh rate and sound quality, but it’s still a 4K smart TV that will look great in your living room.

How good is this deal? For reference, the 43-inch version of this smart TV is priced at $229 at Amazon.

Walmart rollback $149.00 $279.00 47% off Once again, the Walmart Cyber Monday Sale proves it’s the best of the year, this time with a 47% discount on a classic Apple Watch. Walmart often undercuts Amazon on the price of popular Apple gadgets, and that includes the budget version of Apple’s signature wearable.

What’s the catch? Apple recently released ultra-premium versions of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8, which have futuristic features like crash detection and blood oxygen monitoring. The Apple Watch SE is definitely meant to be a budget smartwatch, so you lose out on those advanced features. This is also the GPS-only version. Still, it’s hard to argue with a $149 Apple Watch.

How good is this deal? You won’t find the Apple Watch SE for sale at Amazon, let alone at prices this low. This price is so low you might even forget about inflation for a night.

SPY READER FAVORITE $269.99 $329.00 18% off The last time this discount was available, it proved to be one of the most popular deals ever featured on SPY, and at the time the price was actually $279. While the total discount is on the smaller side, most people don’t realize that you can buy an iPad for under $300, let alone $269. If you want to make someone’s Christmas dreams come true, then shop this Cyber Monday tablet deal while you can.

What’s the catch? Apple did release a 2022 generation of iPads this year, so this isn’t the newest possible Apple tablet. However, with inflation wreaking havoc on bank accounts, how can we say no to a $270 iPad? Featuring Apple’s A13 Bionic Chip and a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina Display, this tablet is capable of outperforming most laptops and Chromebooks.

How good is this deal? We’ve never seen an Apple tablet at this price point before — ever. And with Apple’s intuitive UX and modern features, we highly recommend this popular tablet.

More Can’t-Miss Cyber Monday Savings

Because we fully expect some of the deals above to sell out (Editor’s note: that TCL 4-Series is already gone), we wanted to add a couple more too-good-to-be-true Cyber Monday deals.

going fast… $49.00 $149.00 67% off Here’s another deal from Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale, which, confusingly, went live on Sunday. The Samsung Galaxy Live Buds never caught on quite like Apple or Sony’s wireless earbuds, but they boast active noise-cancelation, easy connectivity and a long-lasting battery. We promise you won’t be able to find any other noise-canceling earbuds for $50.

$199.00 HP is hosting an epic Cyber Monday sale on laptops, and you can find some seriously affordable laptops for sale right now. Case in point: this 15-inch HP laptop. Available for just $199, it would be a perfect everyday laptop for school or productivity.

$399.99 $599.99 33% off Amazon has marked down its remaining Fire TVs for Cyber Week, including this 65-inch Toshiba. This is a great deal on a 2021 model TV, and similar TVs are typically priced at $500-$600.

2022 Model TV $329.99 $519.99 37% off Amazon first started making its own smart TVs in 2021, and so far our product reviewers have been consistently impressed by these budget TVs, which are selling out fast during Cyber Week. If your living room is in need of a new TV, then this is an affordable TV with great smart features.