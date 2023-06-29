Save 50% on Dashlane’s Industry-Leading Password Protection This Summer

Spy.com may receive financial compensation from affiliate and advertising partnerships on this page and/or when you make a purchase after clicking through partnership links.

Your computer, your phone, and your cloud-based accounts contain virtually all of your valuable information, and yet it’s still easy to make terrible decisions when it comes to safeguarding it all. One password for all your accounts? Awful idea. Keeping them written down in a physical notebook? Terrible. Unprotected auto-fills in your browser? Enormous fail.

All these shortcuts are invitations for increasingly savvy digital thieves to walk into your digital world and rob you blind because they all leave you wide open to being breached. Dashlane, on the other hand, has never been breached in its 14 years of business. Ever.

Password protection tools pop up and evolve constantly, but Dashlane has remained SPY’s favorite for many reasons beyond its perfect unbreached record. They’re also currently offering 50% off their Premium plans to celebrate summer with the code SUMMER2023 — so there’s never been a better time to sign up!

What Makes Dashlane So Secure?

The first step in securing your data is admitting that hackers and cyber thieves are, in fact, far more technologically savvy than we are: We need the most advanced security tools available in order to thwart them. Dashlane protects all of its users’ personal data, not just passwords, with AES-256 encryption — AES-256 encryption was the first publicly accessible and open cipher approved by the National Security Agency (NSA) to protect Top Secret government data. It’s by far the strongest encryption available.

Dashlane also uses ARGON2, the most powerful and up-to-date cryptography advancements, and automatically updates its users’ vaults with constant improvements. In layman’s terms? The time has come to stop using your dog’s name mixed with your mom’s birthday as a password and get on board with NSA-level protection. Dashlane is also constantly seeking out and repairing vulnerabilities to stay ahead in the endless cat-and-mouse game between hackers and protectors.

Plus, you can rest assured that Dashlane never sees your data. Its zero-knowledge architecture means users’ Master Passwords are never stored on Dashlane’s servers nor transmitted over the internet.

That’s a Lot of Big Words. Is it Just as Confusing to Use?

Not even remotely — Dashlane’s award-winning UX makes things incredibly easy to use. You get the same clean Dashlane interface across all your registered devices that is easy to navigate, sort, and search through. All the tools you need are neatly organized and accessible.

When it comes to creating new passwords, Dashlane’s Password Generator gives you complex passwords up to 40 characters long, which include letters, digits, and symbols. Dashlane automatically stores these generated passwords for safe and secure auto-filling so you’re not forced to remember them (even if you could somehow recall a 40-character password off the top of your head).

Their easy-to-use service, security tools, and industry-leading protection make Dashlane a no-brainer in today’s digital world. You wouldn’t settle for mediocre door locks or a car alarm that only works half the time, so why do the same with your internet protection? Upgrade to Dashlane today and get 50% off their Premium Plans with the code SUMMER2023.

Surely This is Going to Cost Me a Pile of Money, Right?

Only if you consider “free” to be a pile of money. Dashlane’s Free plan offers basic password management for one device, and includes unlimited password storage and secure sharing. There are other levels of membership for more advanced protection that still remain affordable:

The Advanced plan ($2.75 per month when billed annually) adds unlimited devices and Dashlane’s outstanding Dark Web Monitoring features, which scans 20 billion records on the dark web and alerts you if any of your information appears there. In that event, Dashlane also provides simple steps to help fix the problem and protect your data.

The Premium plan ($4.99 per month when billed annually), Dashlane's most popular plan gives you everything in Free and Advanced plus a best-in-class VPN for WiFi protection.

plan ($4.99 per month when billed annually), Dashlane’s most popular plan gives you everything in Free and Advanced plus a best-in-class VPN for WiFi protection. The Friends & Family plan ($7.49 per month when billed annually) has all the features of the Premium plan for up to 10 individual accounts, managed under one affordable plan.

This Would Be Great For My Work — Is There a Business Version?

There is! Dashlane has three plans for businesses that include workplace-friendly features such as Confidential SSO (single sign-on) to allow users to log in once to access multiple apps or platforms needed for work. As with personal accounts, Dashlane itself cannot access the data or employee credentials stored under a business plan.

Dashlane for your business starts at $2 per seat per month for the Starter package, or $5 per seat per month for the Team plan which offers VPN and unlimited seats. The Business plan ($8 per seat per month) adds an SSO integration, on-demand phone support, SCIM provisioning, and a free Friends & Family plan for each plan member.

When you consider just how devastating even one hack or ransomware invasion can be to your home or business, you want a password protection service that’s never been breached — Dashlane. Sign up now for deals for new customers and upgrades for Free plan users.