Deal Alert: Spytec GPS Tracker for Vehicles Is a Massive 70% off Today

Keeping an eye on your vehicle from afar is something that’s often worth doing, if only for peace of mind. A simple way to help that worry is to grab a good tracker, like this one from Spytec. It just so happens to be on sale.

The Spytec GPS GL300 GPS Tracker for Vehicles is an incredibly easy way to keep an eye on your car. There’s no tricky installation to worry about, it’s easy to use, and it’s only $14.95 today, which is 70% off from $49.95.

So, if you want an easy way to track something you care about, whether that’s your vehicle, something for work, or a loved one, then this is the deal for you. Spytec has been doing this for a long time now, so you know you’ll be getting a good bit of kit here.

$14.95 $49.95 70% off

Why This Spytec GPS Tracker Is a Great Deal

Free shipping available

What We Love About The Spytec GPS Tracker For Vehicles

The best thing about this Spytec GPS Tracker is its simplicity. Because you’re not hard-wiring anything in, it means you can just put it somewhere out of sight and know that it’ll keep working. That also makes it easy to switch it over to something else, which means you can pop it in your kid’s bag if you’re not keeping an eye on your car.

The tracker also comes with a lifetime warranty, and the app can send you notifications along with the ability to set up SMS notifications too. There is a monthly charge for each tracker you get of either $25 or $30, depending on how you choose to pay, but it’s a small price to pay not to worry.

It’s also nice to know that this GPS tracker has a battery life of up to ten days based on standard usage. Not having to worry about recharging it daily is a huge convenience because we’ve all got enough gadgets to think about most of the time.