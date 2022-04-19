Dell’s $245 Inspiron Laptop Is a Black Friday Deal You Can Buy Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever we come across laptop or desktop computer deals that get discounted below $500, we’re typically hesitant about them because they’re often from brands you may not be familiar with. Well, that’s not the case with the incredible Dell Inspiron laptop deal happening right now. In fact, it’s a $245 priced 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron laptop powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. The best Dell deals are truly some of the best laptop deals around, but this one is really noteworthy!

If you’re on a very tight budget, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has everything you’ll need for a proper laptop to get work done. Originally $304.98, there’s an instant savings of $59.99 that drops its price to $244.99. That’s a nearly 20% off discount, which may not seem as generous as some other deals, but it’s hard to overlook laptops under $300. Given how much we all rely on laptops for everyday tasks, it’s a cost that’s hard to resist on any budget. If you want something functional, you’ll want to check out this steal … we mean, deal.

Why The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Is A Great Deal

Originally $304.98, but $244.99 after all discounts.

Instant savings of $59.99.

In total, it’s nearly 20% off its regular price.

Free shipping included.

What We Love About The Dell Inspiron 15 3000

Yes, the Celeron N4020 is considered an entry-level chip in Intel’s lineup. Still, it’s nonetheless more than adequate for basic stuff — like surfing the web, typing up documents, and even some light photo editing. With its 15.6-inch HD (1366×768) LED display, it’s big enough to have two applications running side-by-side.

We also love the design; it’s not bulky or heavy. That’s critical because no one wants to be lugging around a heavy laptop, especially when traveling. Best of all, it still offers ports you don’t typically find anymore in most thin and light laptops, such as an SD card reader, headphone jack, full-sized USB ports, and even an HDMI out port to connect an external monitor to it quickly.

Don’t be fooled by its exceptionally low price; it’s packing a ton of value to make it a sweet deal worth pouncing on while still available. And yes, shipping’s free too!

