Sorry Apple, the Dell XPS Plus 13 Beats the MacBook in Style and Design

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Laptops don’t need to look utilitarian and Dell agrees. Sorry Apple, the MacBook Pro is a stylish and solidly constructed laptop, but Dell may very well have one of the best-looking laptops around. The new Dell XPS 13 Plus heartily embraces everything the modern user wants in the best laptop: a streamlined, minimalist appearance, small bezels and a high-resolution screen that makes even word documents look great.

What We Love About the Dell XPS 13 Plus

Although we haven’t had a chance to try out the new Dell XPS 13 Plus, it looks phenomenal on paper. Dell says that Gen-Z and their particular tastes inspired the laptop. So if you’re looking for the best gifts for teenagers, we highly recommend going with the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

The first thing you’ll notice about the laptop is its clean aesthetic. It has an edge-to-edge design that makes it feel larger than it actually is, and the small bezels around the monitor maximize the amount of screen real estate available to the user.

Combine that with a new, more powerful battery and the Express Charge 2.0 feature that can charge the laptop to 80% in less than an hour, and you have a productivity machine that’s perfect for students or anyone on the go.

Courtesy of Dell

The top row of the keyboard has been replaced with a capacitive touch bar that lets you swap between media and function keys as needed, while the trackpad has been removed and replaced with a glass touchpad with haptic feedback.

The 4K+ OLED display depicts everything, from images and video to infographics, with stunning colors and clarity. The Dell XPS 13 Plus makes a good machine for watching media in your downtime, thanks to its quad-speaker design.

Despite these improvements, the XPS 13 Plus doesn’t overheat. In fact, Dell says it has 55% more airflow than before, allowing greater levels of performance without the increase in heat that usually brings. It also weighs just 2.73 lbs and is less than an inch thick. It will easily fit into almost any backpack or briefcase.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the Dell XPS 13 Plus starts at $1,299.99 for the base versions. It will be available worldwide in Spring 2022 with Windows 11, or with Ubuntu 20.04 with the Developer Edition of the laptop.

Courtesy of Dell

