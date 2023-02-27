The Best Tabletop-Friendly Power Strips Eliminate Your Need To Get Down on Your Hands and Knees

Whether you’re working in graphic design, video editing, or some other type of field that requires your workstation to be full of crucial equipment, it’s never a good look when the power cords for all those devices are nonsensically spooled all over the place. You deserve better desk organization.

It’s also never a good idea to have your staple peripherals plugged directly into a wall outlet. But aren’t surge protectors cumbersome? Not these tabletop-friendly power strips that are easily accessible.

Designed for clean and organized desktop powering or behind-the-desk cleanliness, we did the hard work of tracking down all the best desktop power strips that are easy to use and have plenty of ports and plugs to connect to. Plus, most of these power strips also include built-in surge protection, as well as voltage and temperature monitoring, so you’ll never have to worry if your hardware is safe and sound.

What To Consider in a Tabletop Friendly Power Strip

Not all desktop power strips are created equal. Ask yourself a few questions, so you know what you really want (and need) before you buy.

What are you protecting?

How many outlets will you need now? In the future?

Do you need USB ports, and if so, which type?

Where is it going to go?

How much do you want to spend?

Once you have an idea of what you are looking for, you should have no problem finding a desktop power strip that looks good and works well. Here are seven tabletop-friendly power strips that we would be happy to have on our desks.

Courtesy of Anker best desktop power strip overall $94.99 Best for: Desktop workstations that require a number of different plugs and ports, along with top-shelf power surge protection.

Why we chose this: Fast-charging, sleek, and outfitted to handle whatever devices you want to connect, the Anker 727 is all about power and reliability.

Key specs:

6.38 x 3.11 x 0.71 inches

15.8 ounces

(2x) USB-C, (2x) USB-A, (2x) AC outlets

We absolutely adore that the Anker 727 Charging Station is thin and narrow enough to fit beside your laptop and look just like another accessory, but it provides a lot of charging power through its two AC ports, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports.

The AC ports pop out when needed, allowing the Anker 727 to maintain a slim profile the rest of the time. It has just as much aesthetic appeal as it does charging power. With a maximum output of 100W, it’s enough to power almost any device; even a Macbook Pro can be charged to 50% in around 43 minutes.

The Anker 727 Charging Station earns a spot on the desk thanks to its small size and versatility. Most devices you’ll charge on your desk are USB powered, and the few that need an AC port can utilize one of the two near the top of the station.

Pros Powerful 100W charging

Features a variety of USB ports and outlets

Sleek and portable

ActiveShield 2.0 for surge and temp protection Cons A little expensive

No wireless charging

Courtesy of Monster Runner Up $38.00 $59.99 37% off Best for: Minimalists that want a clutter-free desk area.

Why we chose this: The magnetic connection allows it to stay firmly in place, while redirected the cable management to the side or back of your work area.

Key specs:

6-feet nylon wrapped power cord

Magnetic connection lets it stay firmly in place

(1x) USB-C, (3x) USB-A, (2x) AC outlets

While most of the options we’ve tested typically sit somewhere on your tabletop, the Monster Power Shield is different because it can be situated along the sides or back. This helpful solution means most of the cable management will be snaked elsewhere, giving your desk area more free space.

We really loved the strong magnetic plate that kept the Monster Power Shield in position on the side of our desk, even when we connected a couple of heavier power adapters to it. Furthermore, three USB-A ports gave us extra connections to power our favorite smaller gadgets, like our smartphone and headphones.

And yes, we also adore its minimalist design that doesn’t take up much footprint. Small details like its nylon wrapped cord are extra touches we appreciate that gave it a more modern design.

Pros Can be placed around the sides of a tabletop

Strong magnetic connection holds onto heavier adapters with ease

Long nylon cord for extra reach Cons Only offers two AC outlets

Courtesy of Torras best compact power hub $119 $135 Best for: Space-starved desks with sleek and modern hardware that needs connecting and protecting.

Why we chose this: If you want your charging station to fit right in with all your modern tech, the Torras Power Cloud features the design, portability and performance you’re looking for.

Key specs:

(2x) USB-C, (1x) USB-A, (2x) AC outlets

We’ll be the first to admit we would buy this power strip based on looks alone. Sleek and minimalist, yet extremely high-tech in its appearance, the Torras Power Cloud looks like a power strip of the future. And in many ways, it is.

Designed to reduce wire clutter, the Power Cloud features two distinct powering zones: a set of three 1,250 watt power outlets atop the module, and a front-facing panel of USB inputs, including two 65 watt USB-C ports and a single 18-watt USB-A port. Best of all, the Power Cloud utilizes an intelligent charging chipset that will automatically adjust current based on what devices are connected.

The Torras Power Cloud is also small enough to quickly unplug and relocate if you’re working in several locations throughout the day and comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Pros Excellent design

Powerful 65-watt USB-C inputs

Automatic power monitoring for optimized charging

Portable Cons Expensive

USB-A charging could be faster

No wireless charging

Courtesy of Vari best clip-on desktop power strip $59.50 Best for: Desks and tables with no surface-space to spare whatsoever.

Why we chose this: Vari’s clip-on Power Hub takes a unique approach in the design department, making for an awesome power strip that doesn’t take up any actual desk space.

Key specs:

(5x) AC outlets, (1x) USB-C, (1x) USB-A

12-foot power cord

Nothing says clean and straightforward like an out-of-sight power strip. Yes, it’s convenient to house a power strip on top of our desks, but sometimes the bulkiness and wire clutter can become a bit too much to handle. That’s why we love the clip-on harness that the team at Vari incorporated into the design of the Vari Power Hub.

Featuring no-tool installation, slide the bracket over the side of your desk or table and screw the bottom locking harness into place to secure the module. In terms of outlets, the unit includes three surge-protected power outlets and two USB inputs (one 2.4 and one 3-watt). The main power lead is 12 feet long, so you should have no issue reaching the nearest outlet, and there’s even a handy on/off switch.

Vari also offers a 30-day trial so if you get it home and you don’t like it, or it doesn’t fit your desk, you can ship it right back — no questions asked.

Pros Convenient clip-on design

Features five AC outlets

Built-in overload protector

No-tool installation Cons Somewhat expensive

Could use more USB ports

best for multiple devices $12.76 $19.99 Best for: Workstations that need as many AC outlets as possible.

Why we chose this: When it comes to AC power, this 12-outlet surge protector by Anker gives you all the connections you need, with efficient safeguard tech to protect your hardware from a number of faults.

Key specs:

9.65 x 4.13 x 1.02 inches

(12x) AC outlets, (1x) USB-C, (2x) USB-A

Available in black and white

For those with electronics-filled workstations and busy A/V entertainment centers, this 12 outlet power surge protector from Anker is a more than worthy investment. Each power outlet is protected up to 4,000 joules, a safeguard further bolstered by the unit’s fire-resistant housing, overload protection and temperature monitoring. There’s also a $300,000 connected equipment warranty that covers the life of the surge protector.

Each of the three USB inputs utilizes Anker’s PowerIQ technology to automatically adjust the current used to charge all connected devices, ensuring your phones, tablets and laptops are getting the most efficient power boosts.

The relatively sleek chassis and angled plug head with a 6-foot lead make this a decent tabletop contender, but we understand if you’d rather keep this one on the floor. However, the four rear-facing keyhole slots make it easy to mount this Anker power strip to the back of your desk or behind your media cabinet.

Pros Numerous AC outlets

Protects against surge, temp, and voltage spikes and dips

Can be mounted to the back of a desk

Inexpensive Cons May be too bulky for some desks

Power cord is only 5 feet

Courtesy of Amazon best for budget shoppers $19.99 Best for: Adding plugs and ports without breaking the bank.

Why we chose this: The FDTEK 4-Outlet Charging Station is an excellent desk accessory and a must-have for your next getaway.

Key specs:

5.24 x 4.96 x 4.13 inches

(4x) AC outlets, (3x) USB-A

Available in three colors

Sometimes your workstation has a desk lamp in the rear corner, monitors and speakers closer to the front, and other peripherals scattered here and there. This cube-style desktop power strip from FDTEK has got you covered for situations where not everything is precisely front-and-center.

Featuring one power outlet per cube section and three 2.4 watt USB inputs up top, you’ll be able to connect equipment from every angle. Plus, the grab-and-go design makes it easy to toss the charging station into a piece of luggage, making it ideal for use in hotel rooms and other locations.

The charging cube also features overload protection, and the chassis is fire-retardant. It’s also one of the cheapest entries on this list, but keep in mind that the power lead is only 5 feet long, and wire clutter may become an issue if you have a ton of hardware connected at the same time.

Pros Affordable

7-point safety system

Smart IC for optimized charging

Very portable Cons No USB-C ports

Courtesy of Amazon best for portable power $28.99 $36.40 Best for: Adding up to three outlets and a couple of USB inputs.

Why we chose this: It may not feature the classiest design, but if you’re looking to add some AC (and USB) power on a budget, and could use a solid travel add-on, this Tripp Lite product is the way to go.

Key specs:

5.24 x 4.88 x 4.49 inches

(3x) AC outlets, (2x) USB-A

While this portable surge protector only features three outlets — two in front, one in back — and two side-facing USB-A inputs, but no USB-C connections, it’s our favorite surge protector to toss in a bag when you’re heading away for a few days but still have a small army of devices to charge.

Each outlet is protected up to 1,050 joules, with automatic shutoff whenever a device plugged in crosses the safety threshold. The entire unit is also covered by a $25,000 connected equipment warranty for the product’s life.

It may not be the best-looking desktop power strip of our roundup, but for guaranteed protection and a reliable name, we can’t think of a better portable power station.

Pros Relatively inexpensive

Easy to travel with

Protects against surges of 1,050 joules or more

$25,000 equipment warranty Cons No USB-C ports

Courtesy of Amazon Also consider $65.99 $69.99 Best for: Getting a quick USB-C recharging for your smartphone or tablet.

Why we chose this: When it comes to power and charging, Anker is one of the best brands in town, and the sleek 623 Charging Station gives you plenty of ways to re-juice your go-to devices.

Key specs:

7.87 x 3.07 x 2.76 inches

(1x) USB-C, (2x) USB-A, (3x) AC outlets

The real-estate saving, sleek, white-capsule Anker A9132 features some of the best USB charging specs we’ve seen on a desktop surge protector. Located on the front of the protector are each of the three USB inputs for easy connections to a phone, laptop or tablet, and you can choose between two 15 watt USB-A ports and a high-speed 45-watt USB-C connection.

The USB-C port includes Anker’s PowerIQ that automatically filters current based on the type of device you have plugged in. For reduced wire clutter, you can find the PowerExtend’s three main power outlets on the back of the power strip, which is excellent for smaller workstations.

The Anker A9132 PowerExtend also includes an 18-month worry-free warranty and a $50,000 connected equipment warranty that lasts for the product’s life. Many reviewers relish the ease of connecting and charging multiple devices simultaneously, with the 6-foot power lead being plenty long for most rooms.

Pros Sleek and minimalist design

Up to $50,000 of protection for connected devices

Built-in surge protection

Helps to cut down on wire clutter Cons Another USB-C port would be nice

USB-C maxes out at 45W

best old school design Best for: Those of us that want our workstation to feature the coolest-looking tech we can find.

Why we chose this: When style is of the utmost importance, look no further than the super-cool Shinola Power Supply.

Key specs:

6.16 x 4.3 x 1.3 inches

(2x) USB-A, (5x) AC outlets

Available in seven colors

Connecting your workstation equipment to a tabletop surge protector is a convenient way to manage your devices, but reducing wire clutter can turn into a real hassle. This five-outlet desktop power strip from Shinola Detroit addresses the trouble of bunched-up cabling with its eight-foot, custom braided power lead. The tough jacketing ensures it won’t develop any unsightly kinks or knots over time. The clever addition of a 45-degree wall plug prevents the plug head from blocking other electrical outlets.

Featuring five power outlets and two 2-amp USB ports, the relatively sleek profile and choice of colors make the Power Supply ideal for hanging out on top of desks or directly underneath, all in plain sight. Many reviewers have noted the impressive design and impressive charge times delivered by both USB ports.

Quite the aesthetic treat for any desktop setup, the Power Supply 5 Port + Dual USB may be a bit on the pricey side for some, especially considering it doesn’t feature any power surge failsafes.

Pros Unique retro look

Fast USB charging

Convenient 45-degree plug design Cons Very expensive

No USB-C ports

best for usb-c $129.99 Best for: Charging multiple USB-C devices at once.

Why we chose this: USB-C is the future of USB devices, and if you want to be proofed against what’s to come, investing in this Ugreen GaN Power Strip would be wise.

Key specs:

4.97 x 2.91 x 2.13 inches

(3x) USB-C, (1x) USB-A, (3x) AC outlets

Sometimes, connecting devices to power can feel like jumping through hoops—but the Ugreen GaN Power Strip allows you to connect AC, USB-C, and USB-A devices to the same power strip, all while maintaining a compact profile that lets you keep the cable clutter to a minimum.

It’s also equipped with a lot of safety features to keep your devices safe, like overload, overcurrent, and grounded protection. This means you don’t have to worry about your phone receiving too much charge; the Ugreen detects how much power it can take and delivers only that.

If looks matter, the Ugreen is designed to resemble and old-school radio, complete with a dial (that’s actually a power button). It can sit on your desk and draw the eye for a good reason, not because you’re imaging ways to position it out of sight.

Pros Features three USB-C ports

GaN technology for optimized charging

Protects against surge, temp, and voltage spikes and dips Cons Expensive

Only comes in one color

Courtesy of Amazon honorable mention $49.99 $99.99 Best for: Getting a fast and reliable recharge for your many USB devices.

Why we chose this: Baseus is an excellent name in desktop tech, and the 65-Watt PowerCombo is the perfect workstation add-on for constant AC power and convenient USB connections.

Key specs:

3.82 x 1.6 x 1.5 inches

(2x) USB-C, (2x) USB-A, (2x) AC outlets

Available in black or white

The Baseus PowerCombo comes with a darker look than others. Sharp lines and orange accents suggest a—dare we say it?—gaming accessory. It might just be; in its description, the Baseus PowerCombo specifically mentions compatibility with Steam Deck.

65W output means you can charge your phone and MacBook at the same time, but it also matches Samsung compatibility perfectly and can work with Samsung Super Fast Charging. With two USB-C, two USB-A, and two AC outlets, the Baseus PowerCombo can handle a lot of different devices at one time.

It’s designed for travel, too. At only 3.8 inches long, an angled plug design, and a shorter cord, it fits easily into a backpack or suitcase and can fit into even the most narrow hotel outlets. Numerous safety certifications round out the deal to make it a solid option for any application.