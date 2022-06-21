Forget Prime Day! Discover Samsung Is Back and Better Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Discover Samsung is the company’s answer to Amazon’s Prime Day: a series of daily deals that can net you serious savings on your favorite Samsung products. There are three types of deals up for grabs: curated bundles, offers of the day, and a build-your-own bundle with Buy More, Save More. Whether you’ve been waiting for a small laptop for that graduate, or perhaps a smart TV for the entire family to enjoy movie night, you’ll find plenty of deals going on with the Discover Samsung event happening right now.

Discover Samsung Tuesday Daily Deals

Tuesday is the day for savings on the Galaxy Fold 3 5G, a 75″ QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV, and the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum. You should also look for savings on the bespoke 4-door French Door Refrigerators, the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, the Galaxy Tab A8, gaming monitors, and sound bars. Here’s a quick overview of some of the deals for today.

While those are some fantastic deals covering a wide range of Samsung’s products, the biggest savings will be on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV, with a $400 instant rebate to bring the price down to $2,399.

Courtesy of Samsung

Of course, the deals don’t stop there. The Galaxy Fold 3 comes with a $500 instant rebate, as well as a free Watch 4 Classic. This combo is a pair pairing because you can rely on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for discrete notifications. On top of that, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 is one of the best foldable phones around featuring a stunning 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display when it’s opened up.

Courtesy of Samsung

