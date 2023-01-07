First Look: Ampere Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses Merge Sporty Style With High Tech

Although there has been some advancements in eyewear tech, like the Bose Smart Sunglasses and Ray-Ban Stories for instance, few have ventured into merging smart and performance tech in the eyewear arena. Ampere took on this feat and unveiled their Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses at CES 2023.

Smart Sunglasses are gaining popularity, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses later this year. Before we are able to get into the nitty gritty of hands-on testing, we are excited to see all that the Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses have to offer *spoiler alert* – there’s a lot.

Given how we really enjoyed using the original Ampere Dusk sunglasses, this addition gives consumers just a little bit more variety.

What We Love About The Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses

Falling somewhere between sunglasses, ski goggles and the sunglasses you see athletes like marathon runners or baseball players wear, the Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses are not for those who want to blend in. These big, flashy smart sunglasses make a statement when it comes to color and design alone, but beyond the flash, the tech is what really has us intrigued.

Courtesy of Ampere

For starters, the smart sunglasses are equipped with tint-adjustable tech that can be activated on the frame or in the app called “InstaOptic.” There’s an ambient light sensor placed inside of the sunglasses that will adjust the tint of the sunglasses automatically based on the light, so a quick burst of cloud coverage while you’re in the middle of a single track mountain bike ride won’t leave you suddenly in the dark.

Courtesy of Ampere

Your ears get to join in on the fun too. Each arm features premium open-ear speakers so you can enjoy your favorite music or podcasts while you’re running, mountain biking or hiking, all while staying aware of your surroundings. And if you get a phone call in the middle of your run, noise canceling technology helps temper background noise so both parties sound loud and clear.

Courtesy of Ampere

If you and a friend are on a ride together – let’s say one of you goes down the track to make sure the coast is clear for the other to bomb down, you can use “Huddle Mode” to communicate with one another through the smart sunglasses. Not only do these keep your eyes protected and the tunes bumping, but they also serve as a tool to keep you safe when you’re on an adventure.

Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses Pricing and Availability

As of the time of this writing, the Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses will be available for pre-sale in January, but there is no pricing information available. The Dusk Smart Sunglasses are currently priced at $299 on the Ampere website. Using that as a barometer for the Dusk Sport Smart Sunglasses, there’s a good chance that these will have a premium price tag as well.