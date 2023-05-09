Skip to main content
Amazon’s Echo Dot Smart Speakers Lineup Is On Sale With Up To 50% Off

This image shows the Echo Dot with clock on sale
Photo Credit: Courtesy of SPY

Some of the best smart speakers around are part of Amazon’s Echo Dot line, and the whole range is on sale today with up to 50% off of them. These speakers are almost essential to any smart home, and can be a huge boon in all sorts of situations, including things like wanting to listen to music while doing the dishes, or getting a helping hand with homework when algebra rears its horrifying head.

Smart speakers are definitely worth considering when compared to standard speakers, because they’re just really easy to use. It’s easy to just ask Alexa to do any number of things, including helping to integrate with other smart home devices, setting alarms for cooking or training purposes, or asking questions that appear randomly but desperately need answers. They also look quite cool, which is always nice.

With so many on sale today, SPY has picked out one from each line to represent them all, and they’re all worth the investment at full price, let alone with these discounts. Just pick the one that suits the best, or the one that looks coolest, and there’ll be no regrets.

See All Echo Dot Deals
Echo Dot (2022) With Clock

$39.99 $59.99 33% off

Buy Now On Amazon

First up is this take on the Echo Dot with a clock. It might not sound like much, but the little display can show off other information too like song titles, the weather, and more. It’s got great sound quality, looks good, and even helps boost wifi in a home too.

Echo Dot (2022)

$29.99 $49.99 40% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This version of the Echo Dot features a substantially improved sound quality, has a temperature sensor built-in, and even has eero built-in too, which can increase wifi coverage at home. Plus, it’s still got all of the other excellent features of this smart speaker line.

Echo Dot (2018)

$19.99 $39.99 50% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This Echo Dot is a little older than the others on this list, but the price can’t be beaten. It still plays music and can answer questions, so it’s good enough for a lot of people.

Echo Dot Kids (2022)

$39.99 $59.99 33% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This adorable little smart speaker doesn’t just look cute, but can help out with homework, answer the infinite questions that kids have, and comes with a full year of Amazon Kids+, which is an easy way to keep them entertained, and still teach them things.

