Elden Ring Officially Has DLC On The Way, So Now’s The Perfect Time To Replay It

Elden Ring, the game of the year for countless people last year and one of the crowning achievements in gaming in general, finally has an official DLC announcement. It’s something that fans have been clamoring for basically since the game launched on February 25, 2022, and one year and three days later, here we are, seeing the announcement of Shadow of the Erdtree.

Rather conveniently, Best Buy has a little bit of a discount on the game’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox versions, so it’s a great time to jump in if you’ve never played it before. If you’re already a fan, it’s also a great time to grab a copy for a friend and drag them along with you, or maybe play one of the best games like Elden Ring instead.

We’ve already had some good games this year, including the rather spectacular Wild Hearts, but if the Elden Ring DLC drops before the end of 2023 it’s sure to be a contender for the biggest launch. Weirdly, the DLC wasn’t announced with a trailer or anything, just a single image and a tweet from the Elden Ring Twitter account. The image shows a seemingly broken Erdtree in the distance with someone who looks like Miquella on your trust steed Torrent. Who knows what that could mean, but we’re excited to find out.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023