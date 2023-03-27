Skip to main content
Hyperclean Those Teeth With This Electric Toothbrush And Water Flosser With Up To 43% Off

This image shows both the electric toothbrusher and water flosser on sale
Photo Credit: Courtesy of SPY

Good news for those who love the feel of clean teeth, the Aquasonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush is on sale today with 43% off, making it only $33.95. Not only that, but the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is also on sale at 40% off, making the price $59.99. These two items combined can ensure some of the cleanest teeth the user has ever had.

The toothbrush is one of Aquasonics best offerings, and vibrates up to 40,000 times per minute, it has ultra-fast wireless charging, four different modes, and smart vibration timers too. It even comes with eight heads in total and a travel case as well. It’s one of the best electric toothbrushes out there, especially at this price.

The water flosser is actually an Amazon bestseller, and has ten different settings, an easy-to-use and highly flexible head, and a water reservoir big enough for 90 continuous seconds of flossing. It’s kinder to gums than standard floss, easier to use, and a lot friendlier to the environment too. Combine these two with the best teeth-whitening products, and that smile will amaze anyone.

This Great Electric Toothbrush And Water Flosser Are Up To 43% Off

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

$33.95 $59.95 43% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This electric toothbrush comes with eight brush heads, so it’ll last a long time, and a travel case. It has a 40,000 VPM electric motor, wireless charging, a smart timer, and four different modes as well. It’s an excellent toothbrush, and it’ll brighten up that smile.

This Great Electric Toothbrush And Water Flosser Are Up To 43% Off

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

$59.99 $99.99 40% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This water flosser is an excellent alternative to normal floss, is kinder on the gums, and is more economical in the long run too. It has ten different settings, seven tips to allow for multiple users, and a full 90 seconds of water capacity for excellent flossing.

