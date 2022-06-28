Don’t Wait: These Endoscope Cameras That Can See Anywhere Are up to 43% Off on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever needed to look into a small space, like underneath the refrigerator or into the wall of your home? It’s not easy to position your body where you can see. The solution lies in an endoscope, a camera on the end of a flexible cable. Right now, Amazon is offering a great sale on endoscope cameras where you can save up to 43% off depending on the specific endoscope you buy — including options with integrated screens and endoscopes for smartphones.

Shop All Endoscope Deals

Why These Endoscopes Are Great Deals

Save up to 43% off

Instant savings up to $70

Multiple brands and options to choose from

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About These Endoscopes

These endoscope cameras have a lot of different, powerful features that all excel in one way or another. There is certainly a lot to choose from, but these are some that stood out to us.

The DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope boasts 2592 x 1944 resolution and six adjustable LED lights to help you see clearly, no matter how dark it is. The focal distance ranges from three to 16-inches, and the 2200 mAh battery lets you work for longer without the need to recharge. If you run into wet conditions, don’t worry — the IP67 rating will protect against almost all water and dirt you encounter.

Courtesy of Amazon

The first thing that stands out about the DEPSTECH Dual Lens Inspection Camera Endoscope is its large 5″ display. The IPS screen provides crystal-clear resolution so that you can make out even fine details. While it tops out at 1080p, the dual HD cameras give you a broader field of view, while the 16.5-ft cable gives you plenty of length to work with. If you want something quick to use, this is definitely the best option because of the integrated screen.

Courtesy of Amazon

And lastly, DEPSTECH’s 50-ft endoscope gives you a tremendous amount of near-waterproof cable for the messiest jobs. It also uses dual-inspection cameras that give you a better field of view and higher resolution camera feeds. With so much length to work with, it’s perfect for plumbers that need to determine the areas where pipes are potentially leaking or are clogged. There are so many other applications when having this much length to work with is useful, we just had to share.

Courtesy of Amazon

Start a Successful Toolbox With These Basic Tool Kit Essentials