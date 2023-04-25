This Eufy Security Sale Has Cameras, Smart Locks, And More With Up To 43% Off

Eufy Security is responsible for some of the best security cameras and best smart locks around, and today there’s a big sale that reduces many of their items by up to 43% off. That means it’s easy to pick up a new camera or something else to help everyone feel safer at home, or just for the convenience they can bring when looking after kids or pets.

While there are a fair few things on sale today, SPY has gone through them all and picked our five of the best things to buy when it comes to a mix of value, general usefulness, and the size of the discount. After all, everyone loves a deal, but everyone loves a deal that’s on something actually useful even more.

SPY’s top pick is an outdoor camera with 30% off that does an exceptional job of keep an eye on things, and it even has a spotlight built-in too, which can help make people feel a lot safer if they’re getting home after dark, and don’t like fumbling for their keys without being able to see all that well.

$55.99 $79.99 30% off This security camera is an excellent choice for outdoor spaces, and has 1080p resolution, a spotlight, color night vision, and is weatherproof. It also has no subscription too, which is always a big win.

$83.99 $139.99 40% off This awesome smart lock is easy-to-install, allows for five different user-controlled methods of entry, most of which are easier than fumbling for keys, and has plenty of added security as well.

$28.99 $42.99 33% off This tiny little camera has 2K visuals, can detect humans and poets, works with voice assistants, has night vision, two-way audio, and is a perfect little thing to have in baby room or just for added security.

$129.99 $199.99 35% off This outdoor security camera is solar-powered, which means it is wireless, has 2K resolution, and has a motion-activated spotlight too, making it an amazing all-in-one security device.