Eufy’s Got a New Years Spectacular Sale With Up To 50% Off Its Smart Home Gadgets

It’s the end of 2022, and what a year it’s been. We saw some fantastic gadgets this year, many on sale during the holiday season, with some stellar Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. If you somehow missed out on all of the savings this Christmas, don’t panic. We’re still scouring the web for the best deals so you can buy yourself a belated Christmas present.

Right now, Amazon has some excellent deals on products from eufy. The prices are ridiculous, with savings of up to $200, and as usual, members of Amazon Prime will get free shipping!

If you’re looking to get into SmartHome products, eufy is a great place to start. They’re solid products, and they also won’t break the bank. Take a look at some of our favorites that are currently on sale.

$199.99 $399.99 50% off Nowadays, many of us get packages delivered regularly from companies like Amazon. It’s incredibly convenient, but it’s also easy for our orders to get damaged or stolen. That’s why products like the eufy SmartDrop are such an asset.



The SmartDrop features 2-way audio to communicate with delivery drivers,

A 1080p camera for live streaming or recording, easy setup, and an all-metal construction to protect your packages from thieves and the elements.



$35.99 $59.99 40% off If you’re looking for a capable vacuum in a small package, take a look at eufy’s HomeVac H11. The HomeVac H11 is an excellent tool for cleaning places where a regular vacuum couldn’t fit, like in your car or under a couch. It features a lightweight 1.2lb construction, 5,500Pa of suction power, micro USB connectivity for easy charging, and an included 2 in 1 crevice tool to help you to reach the most difficult places.

$99.99 $199.99 50% off This security floodlight/camera combo is an excellent purchase to help you improve your home’s security. It includes a 2K resolution for live-streaming or recording, 2,000-lumen floodlights to deter pests and intruders, AI human detection technology, and a 100 dB smart siren to scare off unwanted visitors.



Another great thing about eufy home security products is that there are no hidden costs. Once you purchase them, there are no subscription fees or anything else to worry about.

