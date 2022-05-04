All of the New Products and News We Expect To See at Google I/O 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Google’s first major event of 2022 is just around the corner. Google I/O 2022 will run from May 11 until May 12, and it will be in-person (with a limited live audience) for the first time since COVID restrictions sent the event virtual-only. Viewers can still join online to take part in the conference from afar, where we will hopefully get the first look at new Google gadgets. In past events, Google introduced new smartphones, smart speakers, and smart displays.

Ever since Steve Jobs popularized the flashy tech event, these types of presentations have become the go-to method for revealing new flagship products to the world. Recently, Google rolled out a new generation of its Nest cameras, but the company has plenty more product lines that are due for an update.

On the software front, the biggest name is definitely Android 13. Users have been waiting for the official launch of the operating system, and the recent first beta release is a great indication that more will be announced at the event — but it’s not the only potential reveal to look forward to.

Here’s what to expect from Google I/O 2022.

Slap On a Google Pixel Watch…

At the moment, there’s no Pixel Watch.

But there might be. Speculation has run wild in recent months about the existence of a Google-branded smartwatch, especially after the company’s acquisition of Fitbit. A glimmer of confirmation popped up at the end of last month after “leaked” images of the Pixel Watch appeared on Android Central. Supposedly, someone found the watch at a restaurant and tried to turn on it, discovering a Google logo when they did so.

There’s no guarantee Google will introduce the Pixel Watch, but we hope they do. Given that Google filed a trademark for the term Pixel Watch, there’s reason to be hopeful.

EXCLUSIVE: Android Central receives images of alleged Google Pixel Watch in the wild https://t.co/rCvMd85qHl pic.twitter.com/Buq1GW57Dc — Android Central (@androidcentral) April 23, 2022

…With Wear OS 3

Wear OS 3 was brought up a lot at last year’s Google I/O, but it hasn’t been widely adopted yet. Only the Galaxy Watch 4 runs Wear OS 3 at the moment, but the base version — devoid of Samsung’s influence — hasn’t made its debut. The update is expected sometime this year; with luck, Google will give a firm rollout date for Wear OS 3 and an in-depth look at its capabilities.

Listen Out For The Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a is the lesser cousin of the Pixel 6. While it isn’t confirmed, given the release schedule of previous Pixel models, it’s a safe bet that Google will have something to say about the phone at this year’s event.

That said, it probably won’t have all the same features, even though it will sport the same Tensor chipset. Some rumors state the camera will be downgraded, while another says the Pixel 6a might have a smaller display and a more compact form factor. Either way, if the Pixel 6a is announced, it stands poised to be one of the best budget Android picks of the year.

Hey Google, Is There a New Nest Hub?

The last Nest Hub hit the market on March 30 of last year. While a year in between releases isn’t unusual, Google is lagging behind Alexa in terms of smart displays — especially in comparison to the massive Echo Show 15. There have been recent rumors about a new Nest Hub that may debut at Google I/O, but with an interesting twist: this hub might have a detachable screen.

To be clear, there haven’t been many (if any) leaks about the hardware at all — just rumors. Guessing at the existence of a new Nest Hub is purely speculation with a dash of wishful thinking thrown in, but if it does exist, it’s something to get excited about.

Cash Out With Google Pay

Google Pay isn’t anything new. The service has been around for a while, but it’s been more front and center recently after EU regulators suggested that Apple might be forced to support Google Pay. A new icon was spotted online, too — but this time, it’s labeled Wallet. Google Pay might be poised for a rebranding and a lot of new features.

Even More Android 13

Rightfully so, it’s a given that Android 13 will be discussed at length at Google I/O 2022, but what exactly will be the subject of discussion? Many believe the upgraded OS won’t be as significant an overhaul as Android 12 was, but will instead be a further optimization of the existing platform. There are also theories that suggest Android 13 is essentially the same system, but restructured with larger tablets and foldables in mind.

Surf With Chrome OS

Chromebooks have become the de facto option for students on the go. Though Google hasn’t said anything about Chrome OS lately, it’s not unheard of to think the OS might see a few significant updates in light of the growing popularity of Chromebooks.

Pop In Google Pixel Buds Pro

Jon Prosser, a common source of leaks for Google information, Tweeted that Pixel Buds Pro are coming “soon.” He claims the Buds will be available in four colors: Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog. That’s the only information he’s provided so far, and it isn’t much to go on — but Google might surprise everyone.

A Bendable Pixel Fold?

Folding phones are making a major comeback now that screens can bend and flex. Google hasn’t dipped its toes into the arena yet, but a lot of people are biding their time until the Pixel Fold is announced. Our colleagues at BGR recently reported rumors that Google will be officially releasing the Pixel Fold in Q4 2022, and while the likelihood is low, it’s possible the bendable Pixel Fold will be announced during the Google I/O 2022 event next week.

Given that Google recently released Android 12L, a variant of the OS designed specifically for larger tablets and foldable devices, it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

So far, rumors have placed the Pixel Fold — the working name for a Pixel-branded foldable — at around $1,799. It’s said to be powered by the Google Tensor chip. While it’s not likely Google will announce the Pixel Fold at this year’s event, there’s always a chance, so keep your eyes peeled.

