5 Things We’re Still Geeking Out About After the Made By Google Event

Another week, another big announcement from a tech company. It’s that time of the season when companies announce their fall lineup. Last week it was Amazon, then the week before that was Apple. This time, however, it was Google’s turn to be under the spotlight.

Even though we weren’t totally going in blind about the new products, especially given how they were teased back in May during Google I/O 2022, we now have all the details about the new Pixel devices. We’ll admit that we’re still excited about the gadgets, but we can’t overlook the other non-hardware related stuff that Google talked about that have such an impact in our lives.

A Tablet That Doubles As a Smart Display

We’ve openly professed our love for multi-functioning gadgets. You know, devices that have two or more functions — much like the new iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ that vacuums and mops, or perhaps the Amazon Echo Show 10 that’s both a smart display and security camera. While the Google Pixel Tablet is fundamentally a Tensor G2 powered Android tablet, the addition of a magnetic dock morphs it into possibly the ultimate smart display.

We’re excited most about this feature because it adds tremendous value to the Google Pixel Tablet. You can use it to browse the web, send out email, and even watch videos on the go when it’s used as a tablet. When it’s not being used, you can simply connect it to the dock to make it function as a Nest Hub of sorts.

There are details that still need to be uncovered, but we’re salivating to know what else it could do.

Proper Selfies For Visually Impaired

Nothing’s more meaningful than technology that can have an impact on our lives. Selfies have become second nature for many of us, but it can prove challenging for those with vision impairments. That’s why we’re yet again humbled by Google’s continued pledge for equity in its products.

Introducing its new Guided Frame feature during its Made By Google event, the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro allows those with vision impairments to take proper selfies by analyzing the imagery and using audio-cues. These new Pixel phones will actually provide audible instructions, so that the end result is a perfect selfie.

Possibly the Most Stylish Android Smartwatch Ever

Not only is it being pegged for offering the best Fitbit experience around, but the Google Pixel Watch is a work of art that we haven’t seen in a long time in a smartwatch. Google clearly spent time on its design, which features premium materials and a circular face that covers the edges.Quite simply, it’s gorgeous.

We also love how the bands connect to the Pixel Watch. Google relates the mechanism to how a camera lens is attached to a camera. Add to that the abundant bands that are going to be available and a totally slick Wear OS experience with the Fitbit smarts on board, you have a smartwatch that’s both stylish and functional.

Fewer Spam Calls, Better Phone Call Conversations

Here’s another feature that might’ve been overlooked by the hardware. We all know how Google Assistant could make restaurant reservations for you, but now the popular voice assistant will let you work in peace without any of those pesky spam calls going to your phone. Google Assistant’s new Call Screen feature will let Pixel owners block unwanted spam calls automatically, so you’re never disturbed.

On the flip side, phone conversations will be easier to handle with these new Pixel phones too. With Clear Calling, it will use machine learning to analyze the audio from the caller — and then enhance and even filter out background noise. The result when you listen to your caller though the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro will be clear.

Even More Zoom In a Pixel

When it comes to photography, the Pixel 7 Pro is proving like another worthy contender. Most notably, it achieves a maximum 30x zoom level combining the Super Res Zoom of its telephoto lens with the Tensor G2’s incredible machine learning to deliver crisp photos that look like you’ve used a proper DSLR and zoom lens. In fact, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has the furthest zoom magnification in a Pixel.

