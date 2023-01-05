First Look: New Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Brings Intense Power To The Laptop Space

Lenovo has recently been unleashing news upon us like they’re angry with tech writers. CES has been a chance for the company to continue the trend with a vast swathe of new announcements, including two powerful laptops in the form of the Lenovo Legion 7i and Lenovo Legion 7, along with some new tower PCs and a couple of monitors too.

We’ll need to get our hands on them to decide if they’ll sit amongst the best laptops you can buy at the moment, but at least on paper, there’s no denying the power of the new devices. So, we’ve got everything you need to know about them, along with a few notes on the other announcements right here.

What We Love About The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and Pro 7i

We’re going to whizz past the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 a little here because it has some impressive specs, including next-gen NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards, up to 2TB of SSD storage, and a powerful AMD Ryzen processor. It’s not actually going to be available in North America. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, however, will be available.

The 7i sports the same powerful GPU and storage options but features an Intel processor instead. It also has up to 32GB of 5600Mhz DDR5 Memory, a fast-charging battery that can get up to 100% capacity in 60 minutes, and a plethora of other cool features like a built-in 1080p webcam and a dual microphone array too. One of the most interesting new additions here is the Lenovo LA AI chip, the world’s first dedicated AI chip on a gaming laptop. It should make this machine a bit of a beast, and we’re excited to see how much it changes things in this space.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and Pro 7i Pricing And Availability

If you’re keen to get your hands on either the Legion Pro 7 and you’re in the USA; unfortunately, it won’t be available in North America. However, the Legion Pro 7i will be available starting in March 2023, starting at $1999.99 and going up from there, depending on your desired specs.

The other Legion products will be available from April onwards if you’re waiting for those. Depending on your choice, the Tower PCs will start at $1199.99, and the monitors will start at $399.