First Look: New Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Laptops Are Good For The Planet And The User

While buying yourself a shiny new bit of tech is always nice, the ecological impact of everything we buy is something worth considering. A little bit of thought goes a long way, and recycling is key to lessening the impact of the industry. That’s one of the key ideas behind the new line of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops, which all contain recycled materials, and come in more eco-friendly packaging too. We already know that Lenovo makes some of the best laptops around, but this thoughtful gesture is extra.

It’s not the only notable thing about the three new devices, but it’ll be a big part of the appeal for a lot of people. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, Yoga Gen 8, and Nano Gen 3 will all be available in April 2023, and will start at $1729, $1859, and $1649, respectively. Let’s dive into what we know so far about each of these.

What We Love About The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen11)

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is an incredible light and portable laptop. Not only does it have good specs, as you can see for yourself below, but knowing that 90% of the palm rest and 55% of the bottom cover comes from recylced materials is a nice boon. We’re excited to see just how much the performance can keep up given its small size. It sits in the middle in terms of price of these three products, and starts at $1729.

We’re also beginning to see OLED laptops becoming more frequent. As we’ve experienced ourselves: once you go OLED, it’s hard to go back to anything else.

Specs

Processor: Latest Intel Core processors

OS: Windows 11

Memory: Up to 64GB LPDDR5

Storage: Up to 2TB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris X Graphics

Display: 14-inch Narrow Bezel up to 2.8k OLED

Audio: Dolby Atmos audio with quad-array 360-degree microphones

Camera: Up to FHD+IR Computer Vision camera

Battery: 57 Whr

Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G

Dimensions: 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm, 2.48 lbs

Courtesy of Lenovo

What We Love About The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8)

The Yoga Gen 8 is kind of a beast. This flexible 2-in-1 device is more for business users than your average tech enthusiast, and it comes with a garaged pen as well. Not only that, but it offers up to 4K visuals on it’s 14-inch screen, and still manages to stay quite light at 3 pounds, and portable. This device starts at $1859, but if you want the full potential specs here it’ll cost a bit more.

Given that it’s part of the beloved Yoga line, this laptop can be used in a handful of ways. Not only do we love that it can used like a traditional laptop with its keyboard, but you can flip the entire thing over to transform it into a versatile tablet.

Specs

Processor: Latest Intel Core processors

OS: Windows 11

Memory: Up to 64GB LPDDR5

Storage: Up to 2TB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris X Graphics

Display: 14-inch Narrow Bezel up to 4k OLED

Audio: Dolby Atmos audio with quad-array 360-degree microphones

Camera: Up to FHD+IR Computer Vision camera

Battery: 57 Whr

Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G

Dimensions: 314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53 mm, 3 lbs

Courtesy of Lenovo

What We Love About The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3)

The lightest, and cheapest, of this triplet of devices is the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. This device still manages to pack in decent performance and visuals, with up to 2k available on its OLED screen, but somehow weighs less than a kilogram. If you’re after something light, then this device starts at $1649.

Being a small laptop has its advantages. We were beyond impressed by the longevity of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s we reviewed not long ago, so we’re crossing our fingers that the ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3) could do the same.

Specs

Processor: Latest Intel Core processors

OS: Windows 11

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: Up to 2TB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris X Graphics

Display: 13-inch Narrow Bezel up to 2k OLED

Audio: Dolby Atmos audio with quad-array 360-degree microphones

Camera: Up to FHD+IR Computer Vision camera

Battery: 49.6 Whr

Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G

Dimensions: 293.2 x 208 x 14.47 mm, 2.13 lbs