This Amazing Floodlight Security Camera Is Solar Powered, And Only $40 Today

This floodlight security camera runs on solar energy, so there are never any worries about extra costs on the electric bill, and it’s also currently 50% off. That brings the usual price of $79.99 down to just $39.99, which is a small price to pay for some peace of mind for one of the best security cameras with a powerful floodlight, and loads of useful features that take it above and beyond some of its competition.

Any camera that has a floodlight built-in is already a useful purchase, but this one also has an 80dB sired that can be triggered when wanting to scare away intruders, or stop the cats fighting. It also has full-color night vision, which makes keeping an eye on things a lot easier, and has PIR human detection for increased accuracy. It has two-way audio too, which is always nice if it’s keeping watch on the front door or something similar.

It’s a durable device too, with an IP66 waterproof rating, which means it can survive rain as the seasons change, and it’s snowproof as well. It is, in essence, just a very convenient security camera which also has a floodlight and a sired, so it’s a great addition to any home. It’s not as easy to install as the best light bulb security cameras, but installation is a lot simpler thanks to the solar power too.