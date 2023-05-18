This Amazing Floodlight Security Camera Is Solar Powered, And Only $40 Today

This floodlight security camera runs on solar energy, so there are never any worries about extra costs on the electric bill, and it’s also currently 50% off. That brings the usual price of $79.99 down to just $39.99, which is a small price to pay for some peace of mind for one of the best security cameras with a powerful floodlight, and loads of useful features that take it above and beyond some of its competition.
Any camera that has a floodlight built-in is already a useful purchase, but this one also has an 80dB sired that can be triggered when wanting to scare away intruders, or stop the cats fighting. It also has full-color night vision, which makes keeping an eye on things a lot easier, and has PIR human detection for increased accuracy. It has two-way audio too, which is always nice if it’s keeping watch on the front door or something similar.
It’s a durable device too, with an IP66 waterproof rating, which means it can survive rain as the seasons change, and it’s snowproof as well. It is, in essence, just a very convenient security camera which also has a floodlight and a sired, so it’s a great addition to any home. It’s not as easy to install as the best light bulb security cameras, but installation is a lot simpler thanks to the solar power too.
Floodlight Solar-Powered Security Camera
This floodlight security camera not only runs on the power of the sun itself, meaning it’ll likely last longer than most other electronics, but it also has a wealth of excellent features to make it even more valuable. Aside from being able to keep an eye on things outside, and help people get their keys in the door, it also has two-way audio, an obnoxiously loud siren to scare away intruders, color night vision, and it’s waterproof.