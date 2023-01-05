First Look: New Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Brings Dual-Screens to the World of Laptops

You see a lot of things if you follow tech closely. There are innovations constantly, and it’s hard not to become almost immune to some of the awesome new stuff that gets announced. Well, Lenovo has definitely got our attention with a slew of new and refreshed products in its Yoga range, especially with the Yoga Book 9i.

Starting at $2099.99, the Yoga Book 9i is a fascinating dual-screen OLED laptop. That means you get all of the joy of two monitors in a more portable fashion. It’s not just about looks either; this laptop packs in plenty of features and power to boot.

What We Love About The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The most obvious aspect of the Yoga Book 9i is, unsurprisingly, the most exciting one. Having dual screens on a laptop may seem odd, but it allows for much more flexibility and usability when you’re on the go. Not only that, but the laptop remains surprisingly light and has a better battery life than you’d expect.

In terms of raw stats, the 9i is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-U15, has an Intel Iris X GPU for output, weighs only 3.04lbs, has a 360-degree hinge for your comfort, and can last up to 14 hours depending on how you’re using it. While the stats are good, we feel this will be a product that really amazes you when it’s in front of you rather than when looking at its components.

The other announcements in this bracket are:

Yoga AIO 9i – An all-in-one desktop with a 4K display and plenty of power

Lenovo Tab Extreme – A massive 14.5-inch tablet and the most powerful Lenovo tablet yet

Lenovo Tab Smart Paper – A paperwhite tablet ideal for note-taking

Yoga Slim 6i, Yoga 9i, Yoga 6 – A group of refreshed and updated models of old products

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon – A refreshed laptop that won’t be available in North America

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Pricing And Availability

If seeing this dual-screen oddity piqued your curiosity, and you want to know when you can get your hands on it, you’ll have to wait a little bit. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i will be available starting in June 2023, and prices will start at $2099.99.

If you’re more interested in the other products, you’ll be able to grab the Yoga Slim 6i, Yoga 9i, and Yoga 6 from April, starting at $729.99. The Yoga AIO 9i will be available in Q3 2023 for at least $1729.99. The Lenovo Tab Extreme will set you back at least $1199.99, and the Smart Paper will cost $399.99, and both will be available later on this year.