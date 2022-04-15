Top 12 Friday Amazon Deals: 45% Off Fire Tablets, $20 Fast Charging Stations, $360 Off Fire TVs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Hey gang — TGIF! We’ve made it to the end of the week, and Amazon is waiting for us with a selection of fantastic deals. Why wait for the weekend to cash in? There’s plenty out there right now, and we’ve sorted out the best of the best for you.
So how are our friends at Amazon ushering us into the weekend? Revamp your kitchen counter with a great new 10-piece set of stainless nonstick utensils for 57% off and a super convenient over-the-counter dish drying rack for 50% off. Then restock your linen closet with a new 6-piece towel set from Trident, the No. 1 best-selling set on Amazon for bath linens.
BIG DEALS ON AMAZON BRANDS:
But if there is just one deal you need to grab today, it’s this one:
Up to 45% Off Fire Tablets
Amazon’s versatile Fire Tablets are on a deep discount starting today. These tablets are a great grab to go into the weekend, from the Fire 7 at only $40 to the latest Fire HD 10 Plus for $135 ($60 off).
So, without further ado, SPY’s Amazon Friday deals rundown!
NUWAVE Brio 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo
SAVE 47%
Tangle-Free Rapid Speed Cable Skipping Ropes (Set of 2)
UNDER $10
TRIDENT Soft and Plush 6 Piece Towel Set
44% OFF
Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
SAVE $360
Escolite UV Flashlight Black Light Detector for Pet Stains
SAVE 63%
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
NOW 15% OFF
CANUVU 3 in 1 Foldable Fast Charging Station
60% OFF
10-Piece Stainless-Steel Kitchen Utensil Set
SAVE 57%
LCD Large Display Digital Meat Thermometer
54% OFF
Tibetan Singing Bowl Set
43% OFF
Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack
HALF PRICE
Be the First To Know About New Deals!
Dressing like your dad has never been cooler. 👴https://t.co/XvC8ieKl8N
— SPY.com (@spy_dot) March 8, 2022