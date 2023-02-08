A Game Developer Who Trained Entirely Using A PlayStation Game Just Got Hired At Moon Studios, Creators Of The Ori Games

Dreams is a fascinating game because, for the most part, it’s more of a toolkit than anything, and it’s one that can be used to build levels, characters, music, and so much more. It’s basically a game engine, and we know how definitive proof that it can actually be used to learn how to become a game developer and actually get hired.

That’s because Thomas Mahler, who is the creative director of Moon Studios, who made the excellent Ori games for Xbox, tweeted a couple of days ago about interviewing someone who’d only ever used Dreams. Then yesterday, they tweeted that the Dreams player had now been hired as a level designer. It’s a cool story, and it’s a good chance to talk more about Dreams, which is one of the best PS4 games in existence for some people.

Dreams Made Real

In fact, we’d wager it’s one of the best games that can make you feel like a wizard too, because you can create entire worlds using it. Dreams isn’t just about building games, but it’s a core part of the experience. You can basically build anything you can think of using the toolset in it, and while it takes a fair while to get the hang of it, there’s something immensely gratifying about being able to actually create your own games.

If you ever need inspiration, or you’re more interested in seeing what other players have created, you can ignore the toolset completely and just play games. There are dating sims on there, action RPGs, and a whole bunch of oddities that don’t exist anywhere else, because it’s a closed ecosystem. We’d love to see it come to PC, but it’s still amazing to see what people can do on PS4 and PS5.

It’s also wild that someone who has only ever used Dreams, and no other game development tools, has now got a job because of it. We’re not sure it’s the first-ever case of such a hiring, but it’s certainly worth noting anyway. A 20-year-old who’s spent two years playing a game now has a start in an exciting new career because of it. We’re not sure there are any other careers you could nab because of playing a game, mostly because Mario refuses to actually teach us plumbing.