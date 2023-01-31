Grab Yourself A GoPro Hero11 Black Action Camera With 25% Off And Film Your Wildest Dreams

Well, if you’ve read our list of the best action cameras, you’ll already know how good the GoPro Hero11 Black is, but its miniature cousin is on sale today for 25% off at $299. With GoPro cameras becoming increasingly useful as a lot of us go outside more to go hiking, or take on new hobbies, this is a great chance to grab something that’ll help share the best of any exciting adventure.

It used to be that you’d see GoPro footage of skaters pulling off sick tricks from a first-person perspective, or just someone who put one on their dog to see what they got up to during the day. Why should you bother with the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini over your phone though?

$299.00 $399.99 25% off

What We Love About The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini

In essence, the Go Pro Hero11 Black Mini is just a smaller version of the original camera. The smaller size means you lose the instant feedback offered by the standard version, but it also makes it a lot easier to work with if you’re doing something where space or weight is an issue. That’s a huge boon for those who love climbing or spelunking and want to show off everything they see.

This camera works with just one button to make sure you’re not fiddling about while you’re in the midst of the action. It’s also capable of capturing 5.6K60 video along with having HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization to make sure everything you video looks better than in real life.

Plus, grabbing the GoPro Hero11 Mini Black means you’ll also get a carrying case, a curved adhesive mount, and a couple of other little bits. It’s a good price on a genuinely excellent action camera, and if you’re the kind of person that also enjoys a bit of video editing, having more high-quality footage can only ever be a good thing.