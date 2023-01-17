Skip to main content
Won’t Last Long: Ride In Style With Govee’s Dazzling Smart Interior Car Lights For Less Than $10

Although many people have transitioned to remote work over the past couple of years, many of us still go to work in person five days a week. One of the biggest downsides to in-person work is the commute; spending upwards of two hours in a car every day can get awfully dull and repetitive, so we should do anything we can to spice things up!

One of the easiest ways to improve the ambiance of any space is to incorporate smart lights, and these days, there are smart lights specifically designed to complement your car’s interior!

For a limited time, Amazon is offering a set of Govee interior car lights for less than $10.00 for members of Amazon Prime. This deal won’t last long, so check out the details below!

Why These Govee Interior Car Lights Are a Great Deal

  • Originally $16.99, now just $9.99 using Coupon (Prime Members only)
  • Instant savings of $7
  • 41% off its regular price
  • Free quick shipping for members of Amazon Prime

What We Love About These Govee Interior Car Lights

Govee is one of our favorite companies when it comes to smart lights. They have a stellar reputation and always seem to be innovating. We recently covered their groundbreaking Sync Box, which allows you to synchronize lighting with your favorite video games.

Govee’s interior car lights, while not as complex as the Sync Box, are of the same high quality that Govee is known for. They feature 16 million color choices, a safe design, and easy installation. They’re also easy enough for anybody to use with the Govee app. One feature of Govee’s interior car lights that really caught our eye was the music-sync mode. The lightstrips feature built-in, highly sensitive microphones capable of syncing with any genre of music.

For less than $10, these lights are an absolute steal, but they won’t be on sale forever. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, use the coupon and make these smart lights yours today!

