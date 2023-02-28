Gravastar’s Mecha-Inspired Bluetooth Speaker Transforms Into A Rechargeable Lantern For Your Next Outdoor Adventure

GravaStar has just released two new futuristic-looking products. We’ve got the Supernove Bluetooth speaker, and the Alpha65 charger, both of which wouldn’t look out of place on the set of a cyberpunk film. It’s not just about the looks with this company though.

The Supernova Bluetooth speaker could end up on our list of the best portable Bluetooth speakers because it has a 90db output despite being so small, is lightweight, but most importantly it actually doubles as a lamp. It has three different modes to choose form, and can even mimic a natural campfire effect, which is awesome.

The Alpha65 is a solid-sounding charger with three USB ports and some really useful features, but it also looks like it could be friends with WALL-E, and we’d be lying if we said that wasn’t a big win in our books. If you wanted to really go futuristic, maybe you could combine these things with the best Bluetooth sunglasses.

Pre-orders are available right now, but even better is the fact that GravaStar’s offering a BOGO (buy one, get one) promotion if you pre-order before April 9.

