It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe.

Well, believe it!

As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during Amazon Prime Day 2022, and we don’t know how long it’s going to last this time.

Specifically, you can score the 9th generation 10.2-inch iPad, originally released in late 2021, for just $299.99 at Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why We’re So Excited About This iPad Deal

As we said earlier, we’ve seen this discount before. On some occasions, the discount has only lasted for several hours before it disappears. Typically, the $299 price is only available for one of the two available colors, space gray or black, typically the latter. Today, the classic silver iPad is on sale.

We were excited when Apple released the iPad 9 last year. At the time, we praised the A13 Bionic Chip, which made this iPad faster than previous generations of Apple tablets. With a large 10.2-inch screen, it’s big enough for streaming and some types of work. With the best iPad accessories, you can even use it as a laptop alternative in some contexts, such as taking notes during class or streaming movies by the pool.

In addition, the iPad 9 offers:

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Apple’s beautiful Retina display

Stereo speakers for superior sound

Touch ID

Apple Pay compatible

And did we mention the price? We did? Seriously, though, this is a really good deal.

Is there a catch? Not really! Yes, the 2021 generation of iPads also included a more advanced iPad Pro, which is powerful enough to replace most laptops. This basic iPad isn’t quite that powerful, and at this price, you’re only getting 64GB of storage. Even so, this is an award-winning product backed by more than 20,000 reviews on Amazon, where it has a near-perfect customer rating of 4.8 stars. It’s also one of the best tablets for college students, specifically.

We’ve tested (and loved) this tablet ourselves, so head to Amazon to shop this deal before it ends.

You can also check out our guide to the best iPad deals of August 2022 and find the lowest prices on every model of Apple tablets.