I Just Moved Into a New Home And Used Endoscope Inspection Cameras To See Behind Walls For Hidden Dangers

Few things scare me in life, but buying my first home brought it to a whole new level. I can’t even begin to tell you about the special surprises that awaited me throughout the process. One of the biggest unknowns was whether or not the home I bought was still using knob and tube wiring, which has long been phased out due to the potential of it being a fire hazard.

While paying an electrician to come out and cut out a portion of a wall to determine if it was still present in the home was an option, I opted to use an endoscope inspection camera instead. It was one of the first things I did after being handed the keys and I cannot tell you enough how much of a good idea it was.

Not only did it save me from the potential thousands out of my pocket, but it also helped me to understand the world inside the walls of our homes.

John Velasco | SPY

Since I was already planning to wall mount a couple of TVs, I ended up using several different Depstech endoscope cameras to see behind the walls — and I was surprised by what I found

Prior to this, I’ve read about how endoscope inspection cameras were used by plumbers and mechanics to help them see in tight spaces. For example, the maneuverability of these cameras can help mechanics to help see behind a car’s engine without having to physically remove it — which of course, would incur more labor and money to do.

Alternatively, plumbers are able to see down pipes to see if there are any cracks, leaks, or blockages. It’s a much more cost effective solution than removing a piece of a wall to access the pipe.

John Velasco | SPY

But anyways, I ended up drilling a few holes around my home to see if there was still any evidence of knob and tube wiring. This kind of electrical wiring was common in homes from 1880 to the 1940s, but it has since been replaced by more modern electrical wiring solutions — partly because the insulation that surrounds the knob and tube wiring would become a fire hazard.

That’s when I came across Depstech’s line of endoscope inspection cameras to help me determine for myself whether my 1940s built home was still using knob and tube wiring.

Courtesy of Amazon $109.99 Best For: With its three cameras, you’ll be able to easily see what’s in front and to the sides of this endoscope inspection camera.

Using the Depstech DS520 Triple Lens Borescope Inspection Camera, it’s the all-in-one solution that gave me eyes behind my walls. I really liked how I was able to quickly switch from any of its three cameras to see what’s in front of the camera wire or on its sides. Additionally, I found the video footage to be sharp and clear enough to see details I wouldn’t otherwise be able to do without cutting a section of the wall.

John Velasco | SPY

Courtesy of Amazon 20% Off Coupon Available $49.99 Best For: With its smaller 3.9mm camera lens, it’ll be able to fit in much tighter spaces that other endoscope inspection cameras couldn’t get through.

For less obtrusive holes in my walls, I used the Depstech WF070 Wireless Endoscope because of its narrower 3.9mm camera lens and long 11.5-feet wire. This allowed me to use it in tighter spaces that the larger endoscope cameras could not fit, like underneath appliances. I also enjoyed how it wirelessly connected to my smartphone, where I was still able to see what it was seeing and capture footage.

John Velasco | SPY John Velasco | SPY John Velasco | SPY John Velasco | SPY

What’s really nice about these Depstech endoscope cameras is that the wires are waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about them getting damaged. Although, I would suggest rinsing them off with water after each use because you don’t want any guck from accumulating on them. And believe me, the debris they come in contact with can soften or distort the image quality. Cleaning off the lens is critical for the best results.

I will admit that it’s like seeing a totally new world with these endoscope inspection cameras. It was both frightening and suspenseful because I never knew what I would come across snaking the wire through my walls. From random pieces of debris, to other cable wires, these Depstech endoscope inspection cameras definitely helped to ease my mind.

Ultimately, I didn’t come across any evidence of knob and tube wiring — so this part of my home buying experience can now be shut. Given that there are several more projects I’d like to tackle in the future, like cleaning out the gutters and drains around the home, as well as underneath the deck, I’m one hundred percent certain that these endoscope cameras will be a frequent go-to in my toolbox.

Below are just a couple of other endoscope inspection cameras I used to see behind walls. Once you try one out, you’ll also be fascinated by this new, unseen world.

Courtesy of Amazon Clippable coupon available $59.99 $73.99 19% off