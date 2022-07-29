Back-To-School Savings: Amazon’s #1 Selling Laptop Now on Sale for $160

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer’s not over yet, but the deals for back-to-school are hot. Take, for example, Amazon’s current deal for parents looking to get their kids a laptop for school. For a limited time, the HP Chromebook 14 has a 45% discount attached to it, which makes this top seller on Amazon a worthy consideration. Don’t wait, because this deal won’t last long.

Courtesy of Amazon

The HP Back To School Flash Sale

The HP Chromebook 14 isn’t the only HP device on sale for back-to-school shoppers. In addition, you can find a best-selling HP monitor for under $150, as well as some great savings on HP laptops and desktop compuuters. Click the link below to shop the entire sale while you can.

HP Chromebook 14 Laptop

Typically, laptops in this price range tend to be really compact, but this one is accompanied by a generous 14-inch 1366 x 768 display that gives kids plenty of room to do many things. Whether they use it for word processing, researching information for an upcoming project, or watching an educational video online, the big display will be easy on the eyes without squinting.

It’s also powered by Google’s Chrome OS, so it has all the staple applications students need — such as word processing, slide show presentation, and more. Best of all, everything’s backed up to the cloud. That way, even if your child forgets to bring their USB flash drive to school, their documents and projects will be all backed up and accessible from the cloud.

Given that it’s powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor and paired with 4GB of RAM, it should be enough to handle most basic operations. They won’t be playing action games with this machine, but then again, it would be strictly used for homework. Beyond that, they’ll have 64GB of internal storage to save multimedia files like photos, videos and even music.

Parents will love the HP Chromebook 14 because it’s incredibly affordable at $160. Given how some of the best laptops range from $500 to as much as $2,000, there’s no arguing the savings and value you’re getting here. It’s made even better if it’s something your kids could use for several years.

Originally $289.99, but now $159.99

Instant savings of $135.00

45% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

