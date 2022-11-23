Don’t Miss Out: HP’s Best Laptops and Computers Are Discounted Up to 42% For Black Friday

Whether you need a new computer for school, work or just home use, HP has you covered. The Palo Alto-based brand makes some of the best laptops, and they have lots of deals on offer for Black Friday. You can score substantial savings on ultra-portable laptops, upgrade your desk setup with a new desktop tower or an all-in-one computer.

The great thing about HP is that their laptops run the gamut when it comes to performance and price. If you need a basic laptop for classes and browsing, then one of HP’s inexpensive and lightweight Chromebooks will see to your everyday needs. If you need a versatile laptop to take you from work to play, the brand’s 2-in-1 Spectre laptop allows you to get more done by doubling as a tablet and a laptop. And if you need a device for gaming, their OMEN laptop delivers on speed and power.

The good news is that whatever kind of laptop you need, there’s a good chance HP has one on sale right now, with even greater discounts coming for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Plus, HP makes it easy to customize your laptop from their site. You can see all of the HP deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or check out our top picks below.

versatile design $1,149.99 $1,649.99 30% off HP’s Spectre is a 2-in-1, so it doubles as a laptop and a touchscreen tablet. A built-in stylus pen comes standard. Plus, the laptop is built using ocean-bound plastic and recycled materials.

everyday option $149.99 $259.99 42% off Chromebooks are fast, nimble laptops that are great for anyone working on web-based tasks. This laptop is affordable and has a sleek design, while the compact 11.6″ screen makes it portable.

portable power $849.99 $1,209.99 30% off If you want a gaming laptop that can keep up with desktops, the OMEN has a powerful AMD processor and plenty of ports to expand your laptop’s capabilities. The large 16″ screen keeps you in the game.

lightweight build $519.99 $799.99 35% off The name says it all. At less than 2.2 pounds, the Pavilion Aero is incredibly lightweight, and the 13″ screen makes it highly portable. And while slimming down usually means losing ports, the Aero has USB A, USB C and HDMI ports.

game on the go $899.99 $1,299.99 31% off This OMEN laptop lets you take the game on the go. It boasts a Intel Core i5-12500H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, plus an RGB backlit keyboard.

space saving desktop $549.99 $799.99 31% off Though laptops can do more than ever, there’s still great value to having a desktop computer. HP’s Slim is compact enough to sit on your desk, not just under it. It has 1 TB of HDD storage and 512 GB SSD storage.

sleek build $949.99 $1,299.99 27% off This desktop offers powerhouse performance in a sleek and stylish package. NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 will keep up with your gaming needs, and the desktop can be easily expanded as needed.