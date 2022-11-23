Skip to main content
Subscribe

Don’t Miss Out: HP’s Best Laptops and Computers Are Discounted Up to 42% For Black Friday

Two HP laptops and an HP desktop computer over a blue striped background
Photo Credit: Courtesy of HP

Whether you need a new computer for school, work or just home use, HP has you covered. The Palo Alto-based brand makes some of the best laptops, and they have lots of deals on offer for Black Friday. You can score substantial savings on ultra-portable laptops, upgrade your desk setup with a new desktop tower or an all-in-one computer.

The great thing about HP is that their laptops run the gamut when it comes to performance and price. If you need a basic laptop for classes and browsing, then one of HP’s inexpensive and lightweight Chromebooks will see to your everyday needs. If you need a versatile laptop to take you from work to play, the brand’s 2-in-1 Spectre laptop allows you to get more done by doubling as a tablet and a laptop. And if you need a device for gaming, their OMEN laptop delivers on speed and power.

The good news is that whatever kind of laptop you need, there’s a good chance HP has one on sale right now, with even greater discounts coming for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Plus, HP makes it easy to customize your laptop from their site. You can see all of the HP deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or check out our top picks below.

HP's Best Laptops and Computers Are Deeply Discounted For Black Friday
versatile design

HP Spectre x360 16" 2-in-1 Laptop

$1,149.99 $1,649.99 30% off

Buy Now

HP’s Spectre is a 2-in-1, so it doubles as a laptop and a touchscreen tablet. A built-in stylus pen comes standard. Plus, the laptop is built using ocean-bound plastic and recycled materials.

HP's Best Laptops and Computers Are Deeply Discounted For Black Friday
everyday option

HP Chromebook 11a

$149.99 $259.99 42% off

Buy Now

Chromebooks are fast, nimble laptops that are great for anyone working on web-based tasks. This laptop is affordable and has a sleek design, while the compact 11.6″ screen makes it portable.

HP's Best Laptops and Computers Are Deeply Discounted For Black Friday
portable power

OMEN by HP Gaming Laptop 16z-n000

$849.99 $1,209.99 30% off

Buy Now

If you want a gaming laptop that can keep up with desktops, the OMEN has a powerful AMD processor and plenty of ports to expand your laptop’s capabilities. The large 16″ screen keeps you in the game.

HP's Best Laptops and Computers Are Deeply Discounted For Black Friday
lightweight build

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13z-be100

$519.99 $799.99 35% off

Buy Now

The name says it all. At less than 2.2 pounds, the Pavilion Aero is incredibly lightweight, and the 13″ screen makes it highly portable. And while slimming down usually means losing ports, the Aero has USB A, USB C and HDMI ports.

HP's Best Laptops and Computers Are Deeply Discounted For Black Friday
game on the go

OMEN by HP Laptop 16t-k000

$899.99 $1,299.99 31% off

Buy Now

This OMEN laptop lets you take the game on the go. It boasts a Intel Core i5-12500H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, plus an RGB backlit keyboard.

HP's Best Laptops and Computers Are Deeply Discounted For Black Friday
space saving desktop

HP Slim Desktop S01-pF2145xt

$549.99 $799.99 31% off

Buy Now

Though laptops can do more than ever, there’s still great value to having a desktop computer. HP’s Slim is compact enough to sit on your desk, not just under it. It has 1 TB of HDD storage and 512 GB SSD storage.

HP's Best Laptops and Computers Are Deeply Discounted For Black Friday
sleek build

HP ENVY Desktop

$949.99 $1,299.99 27% off

Buy Now

This desktop offers powerhouse performance in a sleek and stylish package. NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 will keep up with your gaming needs, and the desktop can be easily expanded as needed.

HP's Best Laptops and Computers Are Deeply Discounted For Black Friday
built to perform

HP ENVY All-in-One 34-c1045t

$1,599.99 $1,999.99 20% off

Buy Now

If you’re looking for a powerful all-in-one, this desktop has you covered, whether you’re a creative, a gamer or you need a big screen for work. And with plenty of ports, the potential is limitless.

Most Popular

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

NHL Valuations 2022: Leafs and Rangers Lead, Average Franchise Worth $1B

Flying Cars Are Finally Coming: Here Are 3 That Will Hit the Skies Soon

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad