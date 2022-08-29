It’s Back: Huntkey’s 6-Outlet Surge Protector Is at an All-Time Low of $13

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

One of our favorite outlet extenders is on sale once again. You can never go wrong with getting another one either because we know how handy they are at accommodating our power needs. Previously, the Huntkey 6-outlet surge protector was on sale for $17, but Amazon’s latest deal brings it down to $13 — making it one of the best outlet extender deals you’ll find right now. That’s a whopping 64% off its regular price.

Why the Huntkey 6-Outlet Surge Protector Is a Great Deal

Originally $35.99, but now $12.99 with a clippable $3 coupon

Instant savings of $23.00

64% off its regular price

5,800+ reviews with 4.5-star rating

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Huntkey 6-Outlet Surge Protector

No one should have to give up charging one device for another. You won’t have to worry about that because this Huntkey Surge Protector has six available outlets to charge whatever you need. It’s enough for a standard workstation that would consist of a monitor, computer, Bluetooth speaker, lamp and even one of those wireless charging pads for your smartphone.

In addition to the outlets, there are three USB-A ports to charge other mobile devices and accessories. They deliver a total of 17 watts or 3.4 Amps of power. Again, that should suffice for accessories, smartphones and tablets, but we’d suggest charging your laptop through one of the standard outlets.

Since this will cover an existing wall outlet, keep it firmly in place with the mounting screw in the middle. Furthermore, it features a cradle along the top to accommodate your smartphone while charging. And finally, it provides up to 900 joules of surge protection for all connected devices — plus, it’s constructed from flame retardant ABS material to withstand high temperatures.

Like we said, the Huntkey 6-Outlet Surge Protector was 58% off a few months ago, but now it’s at the more attractive discount of 64%. You’ll want to hurry because it’s a Lightning Deal that may be gone soon.

