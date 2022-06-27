For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Things are heating up as we near the end of June, only to inch ever closer to Amazon Prime Day. However, the best Prime Day Deals of 2022 have already started, and you don’t need to wait until July to save. This week, Prime members can snag a fantastic deal on a Fire TV, with prices starting as low as $90 right now.

We’ve previously covered Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on 55, 65 and 75-inch Fire TVs, which are still available. But if you’re looking for a smaller smart TV, then you can purcase Insignia Fire TVs for under $100. In fact, you’ll have plenty of Fire TVs to choose from right now because Toshiba and Insignia Fire TVs are up to 47% off this week. These deals supplement the Prime Day TV deals that Amazon is hosting right now, including on the new Toshiba 550 Series and Omni Series.

These small TVs are perfect for kitchens, bedrooms and other spaces where you don’t need a full-size TV. And because they feature the Fire TV interface, you don’t need a separate streaming stick to access apps like Netflix, Hulu or Prime Video.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Why These Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs Are Great Deals

When it comes to savings and value, you can’t beat what smart TVs running Amazon’s Fire TV platform have to offer. There are plenty of reasons to invest in one:

Discounts range from $80 to $100, plus free shipping with an Amazon Prime membership

Superb integration with other Amazon smart devices

No additional streaming device needed

Alexa voice remote for controlling smart devices

Ideal for smaller rooms

Here are all the savings for Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs available as of June 27, 2022:

What We Love About These Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs

Sure, these Fire TVs aren’t big on the specs, since their resolutions range from 720p to 1080p, but they don’t need to be because they act more as secondary TVs for your home. You’ll still want to reserve the best TVs with 4K resolution for your living room, but these Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs can make wonderful additions to bedrooms, office spaces, and even the kitchen. Their sizes range from 24-inches to 43-inches, so they can fit in tighter spaces.

With their included Alexa voice remote, you’ll have access to all of the voice assistant’s features. Whether you want to find out the weather conditions for later in the day, to turning on the house lights, you’ll be able to do those functions and many more using the Alexa voice remote. In fact, you’ll have access to the same set of functions you’ll find in Alexa powered smart speakers like the Echo Dot.

And finally, bingers will have everything they need to watch their next favorite shows and movies with the Fire TV interface. Nearly all of the best streaming services are accessible on these smart TVs, including stalwarts like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. Some of them also offer support for Apple’s AirPlay for quick and convenient sharing of content like photos and videos from your Apple devices.

These Are the Best Amazon Deals Right Now