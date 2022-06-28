Insta360 One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition Lets You Shoot Videos in a Third Person View With Ease

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Shoot now, worry later. That’s the philosophy action camera maker Insta360 has been of following with its products, so it’s no surprise that it’s the same with its latest offering. The Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition is a compact 360 camera co-engineered with Leica, offering users the ability to capture 360-degree video on the go that can then be edited later for some unique perspectives you can’t achieve on even the best sports cameras. Shooting 360-degree video and photos isn’t easy and often requires a large rig, but the portability of the ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition could change the way serious content creators work.

What We Love About the One RS 1-Inch 360 Edition

We’ve already mentioned the portability, but the resolution deserves a mention all its own. The Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition is a 6K camera that can also take 21-megapixel 360-degree photos. It also has tremendous low-light capabilities thanks to its one-inch sensors, which makes it ideal for delivering higher dynamic range photos. Larger sensors also help to minimize noise that becomes more prominent when there’s less light, resulting also in muddier and softer details.

The camera is also geared towards flexibility. Creators can use it for everything from professional filmmaking to amateur VR content. The twin cameras record panoramic 360-degree video, and the included software makes sharing easy in both 360 and flat formats. This way of capturing video eliminates the need to frame a shot in a specific way because you’ll be able to leverage the 360-degree video and convert it into a standard one at the typical 16:9 aspect ratio. Using the software allows users to reframe the shot to their liking, giving them even more creative control.

Courtesy of Insta360.

The Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 also includes AI that drives its HDR mode. Its PureShot HDR automatically shifts the exposure bracketing to reduce the amount of editing you need to do in post-production, allowing creators to get content off the camera and onto the web that much faster.

On top of that, users can still create time-lapses. The camera’s IPX3 water resistance gives it some level of protection against the elements, although you probably don’t want to use it for surfing videos.

Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition is available for purchase worldwide from Insta360’s website, as well as from select retailers. It starts at $799.99. Alternatively, there will be bundles available for users that already have the ONE R or ONE RS cores for $649.99, which will include the 1-Inch 360 lens, battery and mounting bracket.

Courtesy of Insta360.

