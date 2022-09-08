The Insta360 X3 Has Magic-Like AI Editing Features for Capturing the Perfect Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Insta360 is the go-to action camera company. They’ve taken the spot that GoPro used to fill and done so with flying colors. Now the new Insta360 X3 blows previous cameras out of the water with a slew of new features that make it perfect for any content creator, whether they’re producing the latest viral TikTok videos or a new Instagram post.

Insta360 sent us the details, and we’ve dug into them to find all the coolest features, like the new 48-megapixel sensors or the 2.29-inch touchscreen. The camera is available to order today from Insta360, Amazon and other retailers for $450. You can also snag accessories, but those have to be bought separately.

What We Love About the Insta360 X3

Complete Video Versatility

The Insta360 X3 is designed to shoot footage in 360 degrees, which can then be edited down later. It makes it easy to reframe a video in almost infinite combinations. Let the camera record, and then go into the Insta360 app to edit. It can easily turn a 4:5 ratio image into a 9:16 ratio, allowing uploads to every social media platform.

Powerful New Features

The Active HDR mode utilizes the camera’s new sensors to take in all the details and works with an algorithm running in the background that stabilizes the footage to reduce ghosting. Thanks to the HDR functionality, details that might otherwise be missed because of over- or under-exposure are crystal clear.

Invisible Selfie Stick

Since the Insta360 X3 has a dual-lens setup, it can automatically remove a selfie stick from the footage. You won’t have to worry about editing the stick out; the algorithm identifies where the stick interferes with footage and fills those blank spots with the correct details. It allows for selfie recording at 60 fps without the need to reframe later.

High-Res Timelapse

The X3 is an action camera with lenses powerful enough to take 72MP pictures for still shots. It can also capture time lapses in 8K, 360 resolution. Plant it on the center of a roof in the middle of a city, and you can capture the incredible sunset time lapse you’ve ever seen.

Easy, Intuitive Use

Action cameras can be finicky to learn, but the X3 is designed for easy use. The 2.29-inch touchscreen lets you adjust settings and see previews of images, while four different buttons make it easy to adjust the camera even if your hands are bundled up. The Direction Focus audio mode stays with the action, even if you’re reframing shots in editing, and the 1,800mAh battery keeps it powered all day long.

Insta360 X3 Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 X3 is available for order now from Insta360.com, Amazon and other major retailers for $450.

Courtesy of Insta360

