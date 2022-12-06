Is the New iPad on Your Holiday Shopping List? Amazon Just Dropped $50 Off the Price

Apple gear is always in high demand for the holidays, and a new iPad deal on Amazon has arrived just in time for holiday shoppers. Right now, you can take $50 off the price of the new 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad, dropping the price to $399.

In our recent guide to the Best Christmas Gifts of 2022, multiple Apple products made the list. We also published a recent guide to the Best Apple Gifts, and the newest iPad is one of the most in-demand gadgets of the season.

There are four colors to choose from: blue, pink, silver and yellow. There are also four configurations of the iPad to choose from — sizes are 64 GB and 128GB, and you can choose between WiFi only or WiFi + Cellular. We’ve previously covered deals on the 2021 iPad (9th generation); that deal has since expired, making the $50 savings on the 10th generation iPad one of the best tablet deals to take advantage of right now.

$399.00 $449.00 11% off -WiFi or WiFi + Cellular

-64GB or 256GB storage

-USB C connector

-A14 bionic chip

Every configuration is available for $50 off, though the percentage off value will naturally be smaller if you choose the more expensive models, with the most affordable model being the 64GB WiFi version in any of the colors but yellow. It’s exciting to see substantial savings on a new Apple product, so it’s worth taking advantage of this deal if you missed out on Black Friday/Cyber Week savings.

The 2022 version of the iPad dispenses with the touch button, allowing for a larger edge-to-edge screen and a more streamlined look. There’s a front and rear camera, both of which are 12MP, and the new iPad utilizes Apple’s A14 Bionic chip.

Naturally, there are great accessories to help you get the most out of your iPad. If you’re a creative, pair the tablet with the Apple Pencil. One drawback is that this iPad is compatible only with the first-generation Apple pencil, and you’ll need a USB-C adapter to use them together. If you like to work on the go, pick up the Magic Keyboard Folio, which adds laptop functionality to your tablet.

Apple’s grudging acceptance of USB C is evident with another upgrade in this tablet; they’ve swapped out the lightning connector found on the last generation iPad for USB C. Included in the box is a USB-C to USB-C cable as well as a USB-C wall adapter.

Whether you’ve held out on buying a tablet, or you like to upgrade with new releases, $50 off this new release is nothing to sneeze at. Plus, it’s a solid deal if you’re looking for a gift for the Apple fan in your life. But make no mistake, iPads aren’t just for the tech-obsessed people in your life. iPads have proven especially popular among older users who appreciate their simplicity and ease of use compared with the smaller screens of phones and the complexity of laptops. Don’t miss out on this deal ahead of the holiday season.