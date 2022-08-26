This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads.

Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021 iPad 9 reduced to $299, which is a great deal, to say the least. Now, for the first time ever, the price has gone even lower, dropping down to just $279.99 at Amazon. This iPad deal is beyond amazing, bringing the price point even lower than during Prime Day back in July of this year.

A great tech gadget for back to school or working on the go, many people don’t even realize that it’s possible to score one of Apple’s newest tablets at such an affordable price. But we’re here to tell you that it’s not too good to be true — and there’s absolutely no catch involved.

Please note: in the time it took to write this post, this deal ended for the classic silver iPad 9, and only the Space Gray version is now available. We recommend jumping on this deal while you can!

Courtesy of Amazon

About the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

Originally released in late 2021, we praised the iPad 9 during its release for its incredibly fast A13 Bionic Chip, which made it more efficient than previous generations of Apple tablets. Users also love its large 10.2-inch screen, which with the addition of a tablet keyboard, can be used as a laptop alternative for small tasks such as taking notes and can even stream movies with brilliant colors thanks to its beautiful retina display.

The iPad 9 additionally boasts:

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Stereo speakers for superior sound

Touch ID

This iPad model comes backed by more than 23,000 reviews on Amazon with an amazing customer rating of 4.8 stars. SPY editors have also tested and approved of this exact model, naming it one of the best tablets for college students.

For now, this $279 deal seems to only cover the Space Gray model, but we expect availability to change as they’re sure to sell out rapidly.

Compared to a regular full price of $330-$420, this $279 deal is one that shouldn’t be passed up so be sure to act quickly if interested.

Courtesy of Apple

Get the Most Out of Your New Apple Tablet With These Accessories

Apple’s latest generation of tablets can be a viable alternative to laptops for the average user. Unless you need to do some serious photo editing or creative work, a wireless keyboard is all you need to use the iPad like a Chromebook or laptop.

We picked out the most popular products from our guide to the best iPad accessories and included them below. To really get the most of your purchase, consider adding these items to your cart.

1. Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad

Courtesy of Amazon

JETech iPad 9 Case

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Anker 100W 4-Port USB-C Charging Station

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best iPad Deals of August 2022