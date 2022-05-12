Jackery’s New Solar Generator Can Recharge in 2.5 Hours Using Nothing More Than the Power of the Sun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Warmer weather is quickly approaching, which means people will be exploring the great outdoors in droves. Jackery’s welcoming the occasion with its beefiest, highest capacity portable generator to date. In fact, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro can fully recharge in 2.5 hours with the help of solar panels, so you don’t have to make compromises when you’re outdoors. We got a first look at this new solar generator that’ll be available on May 12.

What We Love About the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro

What can’t it power? That’s the question we had to ask ourselves when we checked it out in person during Jackery’s unveiling event held in New York City. Its size alone gave us plenty of indication, which at a staggering 43 pounds, isn’t something you’d want to be lugging around on a hike. Instead, it’s best suited for destinations where you’re not going to be traveling far by foot — or perhaps outdoor parties where you need spare outlets.

John Velasco | SPY

When it comes to specs, it doesn’t disappoint and certainly has all the power solutions you’ll need. The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro features a 2,160 Wh capacity and 2,200W AC power, which we’re told would be enough to easily handle everyday electronics like smartphones, tablets and laptops. But more impressively, it could run popular household appliances like a refrigerator, small electric grill, and even a hairdryer.

Action star and funny guy Chris Pratt actually joined the event remotely to talk about his experience using the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro. Check out our clip below to find out what he said.

There are a total of eight outlets, consisting of three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports and one DC port. Another aspect worth mentioning is the range of safety features in place with the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro. For example, there are always concerns of overcharging and heat build-up, but users don’t have to worry about a thing. There are safeguards in place to protect the 2000 Pro from damage, so the only thing you have to worry about is powering your devices.

John Velasco | SPY

Of course, there’s the matter of recharging the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro once it’s exhausted. While you can always resort to plugging it into a normal AC outlet or DC port, the coolest part is how you can use the included solar panels to charge it in 2.5 hours. This makes the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro an eco-friendly power solution that will continuously supply users with all the power they need.

Pricing and Availability

You’re going to pay a hefty price for this one, but it’s understandable when you know what comes with the package. The $6,199 cost for the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro may seem out of proportion, however, the cost also includes six lightweight SolarSaga 200W solar panels.

John Velasco | SPY

Just as a reminder, the six panels will enable the solar generator to recharge the device in that 2.5-hour time frame. Yes, this portable generator is costly, but given how it’s a solution with a renewable source of energy, the cost would eventually pay for itself over time.

