Need a Bluetooth Speaker for Summer Parties? Save 40% on JBL Speakers for a Limited Time

Hey guys, do you hear that? It’s the sound of summer, and it’s getting closer and closer by the minute.

If you’re already counting down the days to warm weather and meticulously curating a playlist to set the mood for all things sea, sun and sand, we’ve got an incredible deal to share with you. JBL speakers are up to 40% off for a limited time at Amazon.

JBL Bluetooth Speakers are some of the best Bluetooth speakers to get things started at your next backyard BBQ, beach outing or pool lounging. They connect to your mobile phone with ease and can pair with one another to create immersive surround sound in any setting. Our 2021 roundup of best portable speakers listed JBL speakers not once, not twice, but three times as some of the best options for music enjoyment.

The JBL Flip 5 is an extremely solid choice and one of the most popular speaker options you can find on Amazon. The Flip 5 speaker currently features over 49,500 reviews and a near-perfect rating while the JBL Go 3 holds over 9,700 with a 4.8-star rating. So if you won’t trust us, you can certainly trust the word over thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviewers.

With this JBL speaker deal of up to 40% off, you’ll be able to get the JBL Flip 5 for just $99.95 and the JBL Go 3 for just $29.95. That’s right, you can get one of Amazon’s top-rated speakers for less than $30, so be sure to act quickly because these speakers are sure to go quickly.

JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 combines great sound and solid battery life into one compact speaker that can travel anywhere you go. With it, you’ll get 12 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge and the ability to pair it with other JBL speakers for a more robust, dynamic sound. This model comes in a myriad of popular and vibrant colors so you can select your favorite. With this order, you’ll get a charging cable and a quick start guide.

JBL Go 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Small in size but large in sound, the JBL Go 3 provides surprisingly robust audio and bass in a compact speaker. Portable and easy to carry, this Bluetooth device is both waterproof and dustproof to effortlessly bring sound to any setting. You can get up to five hours of playtime on a single charge and it comes with a Type-C USB cable and quick start guide for convenience.

