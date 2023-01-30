Listen Up: The JBL Tune In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Are 50% off

Amazon is running a promotion right now on the JBL Tune wireless earbuds. This all-around solid set of Bluetooth headphones are water resistant and sweatproof, making them ideal workout companions to take with you on a run or to the gym. They provide a nice punchy bass, and their noise cancelation has different levels. Whether you want to tune out your surroundings fully or need to let in some ambient sound or stop for a quick chat with someone, you’ll be able to do that without taking them off.

The earbuds alone can last up to 10 hours, plus you’ll get an additional 30 hours of listening time thanks to the charging case. When listening with noise-canceling engaged, you’ll be looking at eight hours on the earbuds alone, plus 24 with the charging case. However, that should still be plenty. If you’re chilling and relaxing to low-fi beats for more than eight hours straight, I envy your lifestyle, friend. And even if you do find yourself running out of juice while out and about, you’ll be happy to know that with just 10 minutes of charging, you’ll already be granting yourself two hours more of playtime.

The JBL Tune noise-canceling earbuds typically go for $100. The sale is chopping off a chunky 50% of the list price, bringing them down to just $50. The white, black, and blue options are all part of the sale so pick whichever color best suits your style. The black feels like ol’ reliable, but don’t be afraid to try something a wee bit more fun.