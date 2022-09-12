Thanks To a New Coupon This $9 Digital Meat Thermometer Is the Cheapest One on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing kills the vibe of an awesome cookout more thoroughly than thoroughly undercooked meat. When you inadvertently serve your friends a heaping dish of E.coli instead of good food, they may not be so quick to accept your invitation the next time.

An accurate portable meat thermometer is good. An accurate portable digital meat thermometer is better. An accurate portable digital meat thermometer for under ten bucks is a must-buy. Thanks to a 52% discount combined with a $2 on-page coupon, the KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer checks off all of those boxes. And the KIZEN isn’t some cheap knockoff—it’s Amazon’s Choice in Meat Thermometers, backed by an average 4.5-star rating from over 61,000 Amazon reviewers.

Courtesy of Amazon

What Makes the KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer a Great Deal?

Digital meat thermometers are one of those Amazon rabbit holes you can very easily fall down and come out with something that isn’t reliable and isn’t going to last more than one grilling season. The KIZEN is the real deal—waterproof, accurate, pocket-sized, and well-built.

52% off its normal retail price of $24.99

On-page $2 coupon brings the price down under $10

Free shipping for Prime members

Eligible for free return, refund, or replacement within 30 days of purchase

What We Love About the KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer

You’ll be hard pressed to find as much versatility and dependability in any other sub-$10 digital thermometer. The KIZEN will save you from the aforementioned health woes of undercooked meat, but it’s far more than that. It’s also accurate for taking the temperature of beverages and cooking oil, and is very useful for baking bread, making candy, or any other food-related activity which requires precise temperatures.

Only three seconds after deploying the retractable probe, you’ll get an accurate temp readout (within 1 degree Fahrenheit or Celsius) which is easily read on the large backlit LED screen. Fold the probe back into the unit and it’s a compact 6.2 inches long, easily fitting into your pocket for when your hands are full running back and forth from the grill. The large hole at the end is a hang loop, expanding your storage options.

The KIZEN is also IP67-rated waterproof for washing, although it is not dishwasher-safe. The screen readout can be customized between degrees F and C, and there’s a handy chart of the safe eating temps for different kinds of meats printed onto the body of the thermometer.

Under-$10 gadgets are seldom as useful or as high in quality as this. Grab your KIZEN Digital Thermometer now and make our steak medium-rare, please. Finally, if you’re looking for something a bit more advanced, be sure to check out our favorite Bluetooth meat thermometers.