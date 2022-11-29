Don’t Miss These Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals — Here Now, Gone Soon!

Cyber Monday is almost over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still cash in on some great deals for the next few hours on Amazon, Walmart and other fan-favorite retailers. The holiday shopping kickoff that is Cyber Week will last the rest of the week, but many of the deals below are set to expire within the next few hours. If you’ve been hesitant to click “Buy,” now’s the time, before they’re gone forever.

If you’ve left your Cyber Monday shopping to the last minute you’ll be comforted to know there are still many top-notch products available at steep discounts, if you hurry.

$349.00 $599.99 42% off iRobot is offering 42% off its j7 robot vacuum, savings amounting to just over $250. It comes with features like smart mapping, personalized cleaning routines and is designed to avoid common obstructions like shoes, chords and pet waste.

$622.12 $1,429.94 56% off All-Clad rarely goes on sale, making this steeply discounted set a deal you shouldn’t miss. It’s Amazon’s lowest sale on this set in 30 days at just $622.12 for all 6 pots and pans, a discount of over $800.

$149.00 $279.00 47% off Yes, you read that correctly, you can get a first generation Apple Watch SE for just $149.00 at Walmart. It can track daily activity and heart rate, detect if you’ve fallen and automatically call emergency services and can make purchases from your wrist with Apple Pay.

Over $650 off! $949.00 $1,599.99 41% off iRobot is also offering a sizable discount on its vacuum and mop combination bundle, a product that usually costs upwards of $1,599 slashed down to just $949. It’s still a pricey investment, but it comes with PerfectEdge Technology for cleaning into corners and 40x the suction power of the average vacuum for a deep clean.

$150 off! $244.00 $399.00 39% off Therabody is also offering great discounts on a few of their top-rated pieces of recovery equipment, including the Theragun Elite massage gun. It’s one of SPY’s favorite massage guns for its ergonomic design, powerful motor and Bluetooth-enabled, customized recovery therapy.

2022 release $84.99 $99.99 15% off Amazon’s latest Kindle release is not only discounted for Cyber Monday but is also their lightest and most compact Kindle while still maintaining twice the storage of previous models. It’s discounted $15 today and comes with an ultra-high resolution display that’s glare-free, paper-like and built distraction-free for nothing but reading.

$199.00 $349.00 43% off If you haven’t cut the cord of your vacuum cleaner, and you’re skeptical of robot vacuums, this stick vacuum from Shark is the way to go. It features DuoClean PowerFins for deep cleaning across the house and 50 minutes of runtime so you’ve got plenty of runway to get the job done.

GREAT FITNESS GIFT $689.00 $899.00 23% off Therabody is also offering their Therabody JetBoots for $210 off their regular steep price tag. These Bluetooth compression boots are fully wireless, come with revolutionary FastFlush technology for reducing inflammation and helping your lower body recover faster. They also sync with the Therabody app, so you can easily customize your recovery routine.

$899.99 $1,399.99 36% off Samsung’s largest gaming monitor is also $500 off for the next few hours. If your work from home setup isn’t quite immersive enough, or you’ve got a gamer on your list of giftees now’s the time to jump. It’s got a 49″ ultra wide curved screen made with Quantum Dot technology for 125% more vivid colors. With the power of dual QHD monitors and a 32:9 aspect ratio, you can truly see it all on one screen.

$104.99 $149.99 30% off Levoit’s air purifiers are perfect additions to bedrooms, offices and kids’ rooms, and this one is $45 off for Cyber Monday until midnight tonight. It’s built with an H13 True HEPA filtration system for trapping 99.97% of airborne particles and has an Auto Mode so you can set it and forget it whilst breaking cleaner air.

$49.99 $119.98 58% off Amazon is offering discounts on a few different Echo + Ring bundles this Cyber Monday, and the savings only last through the next few hours. This one comes with a battery-powered Ring camera you can mount inside or out with a universal mounting bracket as well as an Echo Show 5 for accessible Live View of your footage whenever you need it.

$109.99 $199.98 45% off Amazon is also offering $90 off this Ring camera bundle complete with an indoor/outdoor camera for mounting and a video doorbell in their Venetian Bronze finish. It comes equipped to film 1080p HD video and is easy to install via existing doorbell wires for constant power.

$94.99 $139.99 32% off Amazon’s newest Kindle Paperwhite, released in 2021, is also $45 off for Cyber Monday. It comes with up to 10 weeks of battery life, a flush-front screen that’s paper adjacent and built for reading and has adjustable lighting that’s easier on the eyes than typical screens. It’s also waterproof and durable making it perfect for use by the pool or beach.

$49.99 $119.98 58% off $34.99 $84.99 59% off This is another Amazon bundle discounted steeply for Cyber Monday, down $69.99 from $119.98 to just $49.99. The Blink Mini camera is built for indoors, so it’s perfect for use inside an apartment or garage. The Echo Show 5 easily syncs all your cameras and makes their views easily accessible via one central hub.

$39.99 $59.99 33% off This star projector from Rossetta is an excellent way to create ambiance and add immersive color to any room. It’s a 3-in-1 gadget complete with an aurora projector, Bluetooth speaker and a white noise machine and is on sale for 45% off for Cyber Monday.

$145.99 $239.99 39% off Flybird is offering its top-rated weight bench, a perfect addition to at-home gyms, for $128 off for Cyber Monday. This deal is only available for the next few hours, so if you’re in need of a utility bench now’s the time. This one has a 600 pound weight capacity and 10 different back and seat positions for making full body workouts easier.

$19.99 $29.99 33% off This MZOO eye mask comes with soft, cushioned memory foam for reducing pressure on the eyes during rest and blocking out all light while you sleep. It’s made with high-quality fiber fabric for durability and has an adjustable buckle strap designed to not catch hair.

$279.99 $379.99 26% off This affordable Peloton alternative spin bike from Yodusa is even more affordable for the next few hours for Cyber Monday. It’s $100 off its regular price tag, and makes a great cheap hack for higher-end spin bikes if you mount your iPhone or iPad and stream classes while pedaling.

$54.99 $108.00 49% off Levi’s is offering $50 off its stylish, practical sherpa jean jacket that makes a perfect addition to a colder weather wardrobe. It has a relaxed fit, is machine-washable and hits right at the waist for a flattering cut.

$104.04 $163.00 36% off Ray-Ban is also offering discounts on their stylish frames for Cyber Monday including these trendy round frames. They’re made with a UV coating, are 100% metallic and come with a crystal lens for optimal clarity.

$96.29 $135.00 29% off A nice pair of waterproof boots are a must-have for winter, especially in a place with frequent rain and snow. These boots from Rockport are made with 100% leather and are mid-cut for optimal coverage and a stylish look at the same time.

$48.99 $69.99 30% off Manscaped is one of our favorite brands for electric hair trimmers designed for intimate areas. This one, The Lawn Mower 3.0, is made with soft ceramic blades for gently grooming downstairs and is cordless, waterproof and charges quickly for convenience.

$199.95 $380.00 47% off When it comes to Le Creuset, their dutch ovens are some of the best. This one is 5.25 quarts in size making it perfect for small households and families, and is perfect for slow-cooking, roasting, baking bread and cooking nearly anything on a stove.

$24.97 $29.99 17% off This Mueller vegetable chopper has been going viral recently for its uniform chopping abilities and convenient user design — both of which make meal prep a breeze. It can hold up to four cups of vegetables at once and is made with four ultra-sharp German 420-grade stainless steel discs for powerful dicing each time.

$41.00 $69.00 41% off Tushy bidets are some of the best, and this introductory model from them is built easy to install in just 10 minutes and gives you tailored control over the nozzle and sprayer, so you get a customized clean. You can adjust the pressure and spray angle, and it requires no electrical hook-up or additional plumbing to work.