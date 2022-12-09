Stock Up on Hard Drives & Memory Cards for 2023 With 55% Savings on Samsung Memory Products

For certain types of creative professionals, we’re constantly in need of new MicroSD cards and portable hard drives. When you’re editing a short film, capturing drone footage or creating content for TikTok, these are the tools of the trade. And thanks to this Amazon sale, this is the perfect time to stock up on fresh hard drives for 2023.

For a little while longer, Amazon is hosting an epic sale on Samsung memory products, with savings as high as 55% on internal and external hard drives, MicroSD cards, card readers, flash drives and more.

Right now, Amazon is listing several Samsung portable hard drives, flash drives, and other memory devices for up to 55% off their original value. Deals like these are great for gamers, students, or anybody else who needs to add some storage capacity to one of their devices. During the recent Amazon Black Friday sale, hard drives like this were the #1 most popular products featured on SPY, and we don’t expect this sale to last much longer.

GREAT FOR GAMERS $21.49 $39.99 46% off Whether you’re looking to expand your storage on a phone, a camera, or even on a drone, the Samsung EVO select is an excellent option. In addition to including a Micro SD adapter, the EVO select boasts super fast data transfer (up to 130MB/s), adventure-proof durability, and a 10-year limited warranty. While you can use this with a variety of devices, it’s a perfect memory card for Nintendo Switch.



21,000+ Reviews $149.99 $269.99 44% off This portable SSD is a great option for PC gamers with a ton of storage space and a rugged, durable build. The Samsung T7 2TB SSD is lightning-fast, with transfer speeds nearly 9.5 times faster than an external hard disk drive. With instant savings of $120, this portable SSD is a stellar deal! Amazon shoppers love this product, and after more than 21,000+ customer reviews, this portable SSD has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

$17.99 $39.99 55% off If you’re looking for a MicroSD card with plenty of storage for an Android phone, tablet, GoPro or drone, check out this Pro Plus bundle from Samsung. This Micro SD memory card is great for high-resolution photos and videos, storing up to 7.5 hours of 4k video and over 50,000 4K photos. The USB card reader is a nice bonus to the package to transfer all your media between different devices with ease.

$319.99 $429.99 26% off This Samsung hard drive is a fantastic option for anybody that needs a big boost to their storage space, and right now, Amazon is offering it for $110 off its original price. The drive features high speeds and sustainable performance and is compatible with many laptops and desktops.

$24.99 $28.08 11% off If you’re a student looking for a deal on a flash drive, the Samsung BAR Plus is a great option. Besides high-speed file transfers (up to 440 MB/s), It also features a rugged metal casing that’s shock-proof, waterproof, magnet-proof, and temperature-proof.

