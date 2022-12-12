Lightning Deal Alert: Amazon Just Brought Back Black Friday Tech Pricing: Save Big On Echo, Sony, Google & More

There’s never been a better time to be a Christmas-shopping procrastinator. Not long ago, you had to camp out in front of the store to get the best deals on Black Friday. Then Cyber Monday came along, and then Cyber Week. And if you somehow missed out on all of that, Amazon has brought back many of its best Black Friday deals, three weeks after Black Friday.

The top deals on Amazon right now include some of our favorite tech gifts, including SPY-tested and approved products from Google and Sony. Amazon is also slashing prices on its own brands like Kindle and Alexa-enabled devices like Echo and Fire TV.

Crucially, with Prime shipping, most of our favorite tech deals will arrive before Christmas. That means you won’t have to slip any “IOUs” under the Christmas tree this year. Of course, there are practical tech deals and great that are well worth taking advantage of for yourself, whether that’s a Ring camera to keep an eye on your packages or a FitBit to help you crush your fitness resolutions in the new year.

Read on for our favorite last-minute Christmas deals on tech gifts that you can buy from Amazon.

$39.99 $59.99 33% off The 2022 model of the Echo Dot is 33% off, and the built-in LED display shows the weather, time and more. It makes the perfect alarm clock because you can tap it to snooze it. Plus, improved audio makes this a great music companion.

$69.00 $99.00 30% off When our tech editor reviewed the Google Pixel Buds, he was impressed, having not expected to like them as much as he did. High marks were given to the audio and intuitive controls.

$44.99 $59.99 25% off The 2022 Fire Tablet is discounted by 25%, and it’s available in 16 GB or 32GB of storage, with the option to add more storage with MicroSD. You can use it to catch up on your favorite shows, read books and take video calls.

$144.99 $189.99 24% off The discounts aren’t as big on Kindle’s this time around, but you can still save as much as 24% on top-rated e-readers from Amazon. They’re a great gift for the book-lover in your life.

$79.95 $99.95 20% off Brands like Apple, Samsung and Google may have stolen some of Fitbit’s thunder when it comes to smartwatches, but if you want a fitness-first wearable, the Fitbit is still a great option. The Inspire 3 is the brand’s latest release, and offers sleep tracking and mindfulness sessions.

$34.99 $84.99 59% off The Echo Show brings the convenience of a smart Alexa speaker but adds extra functionality in the form of a screen. You can use it for video calls, display your photos or check your day’s agenda.

$178.00 $279.99 36% off Sony has consistently earned high marks for their wireless earbuds and headphones, including in our reviews of the WF-1000XM4, Linkbuds S and the WH-1000XM4. Many of their best styles are on sale now.

$24.99 $39.99 38% off You don’t need a new TV to get a smart TV. Streaming sticks are still a great way to upgrade your existing TV. The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale right now and has Alexa built into the remote.