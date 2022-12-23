There’s Still Time To Pick Up This Memory Card At 50% Off To Preserve All Your Holiday Memories

One of the big perks of having an Android Smart Phone as opposed to an iPhone is the option to use an external memory device, they’re not necessary, but you can use them to add a bunch of storage capacity for your pictures, videos, or apps.

This limited-time deal from BestBuy offers a SanDisk 256 microSD card for only $19.99, $20.00 off of its original price. It’s optimized for use in Android phones and tablets, so if you’ve been looking to increase your Smart Phones storage, you’re in luck.

There have been a lot of great memory card deals this holiday season, and this one is no exception. SanDisk makes some of the best microSD cards on the market, so check this one out while it’s still on sale.

$19.99 $39.99 50% off

Why This SanDisk 256GB microSD card Bundle Is a Great Deal

Originally $114.98, now just $59.99

Instant savings of $20.00

50% off its regular price

Free shipping or in-store pickup at your local BestBuy

What We Love About the SanDisk 256GB microSD card

SanDisk has been around for a long time, and in their nearly 40 years as a company, they’ve pumped out some of the best memory devices on the market. They manufacture various kinds of storage devices and have built a reputation for quality.

The SanDisk 256GB microSD card is designed specifically for Android devices, but it’s compatible with most devices that utilize microSDXC cards for storage, like some of our favorite security cameras.

It features a rugged construction that’s resistant to water, shock, X-rays, and extreme temperatures, an adapter, fast data transfer of up to 160 MB/second, and 256GB of storage capacity for photos, videos, or any other data you might have. The SanDisk 256GB microSD card also includes a free 8×8 photobook from Shutterfly.

The SanDisk 256GB microSD card utilizes SanDisk’s Memory Zone App. The Memory Zone app allows you to access and view your files, as well as back up your data. It also includes a feature that can automatically move data from your phone to your memory card to free up space. The SanDisk Memory Zone App is free in the Google Play Store.